Hydrogen Business Development Analyst – Chicago, IL or Houston, TX

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting the identification and development of new business opportunities by completing administrative duties associated with monitoring economic and market trends, economic evaluations and investment appraisals in order to help the business development team achieve BP's growth objectives.



Job Description:

The Hydrogen Business Development Analyst will work on a cross function team to provide analytical support in this emerging new energies space while also helping with the assessment and delivery of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Use and Storage (CCUS). The Analyst will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including market research, strategy steering, deal screening and structuring, deepening or identifying business leads, project development, customer origination, project integration and optimization, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations , all in service of creating material growth for our Gas and Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) businesses.

The role requires a strong combination of self-motivation, business acumen, strategic thinking, problem-solving, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the BD Leads in identifying, structuring, developing and delivering opportunities across the hydrogen and CCS value chains.

This role will form part of the US Hydrogen team and will work closely with the business development and origination teams located in regional hubs across the US.

Responsibilities:

Competitive research, data analysis, market & economic trends, and presentation of said results around customers, competition, technology evolution, cost, among other market metrics.

Analysis of key economic, and environmental business drivers, market incentives, future forecasts, with synthesis into insights, recommendations, and reports.

Provide analytical support for deal analysis and assist with preparation for negotiations with external partners

Support due diligence on potential opportunities through liaising with internal and external stakeholders

Provide advice to the team on deal structure, opportunities and risks

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Support other ad-hoc projects to further drive the team’s development objectives

Strong commercial acumen gained from successful development of material deals and projects

Minimum Requirements*

A cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Pursuing a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

Geographically mobile and willing to relocate to Chicago, IL or Houston, TX

Graduating May 2024

Preferred Requirements

Majoring in any engineering, science, technology, or business

Working knowledge of MS Office including Excel, access and SharePoint

* Note: bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.