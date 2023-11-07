Hydrogen Business Development Analyst – Chicago, IL or Houston, TX

Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
The Hydrogen Business Development Analyst will work on a cross function team to provide analytical support in this emerging new energies space while also helping with the assessment and delivery of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Use and Storage (CCUS). The Analyst will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including market research, strategy steering, deal screening and structuring, deepening or identifying business leads, project development, customer origination, project integration and optimization, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations , all in service of creating material growth for our Gas and Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) businesses.
The role requires a strong combination of self-motivation, business acumen, strategic thinking, problem-solving, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the BD Leads in identifying, structuring, developing and delivering opportunities across the hydrogen and CCS value chains.
This role will form part of the US Hydrogen team and will work closely with the business development and origination teams located in regional hubs across the US.
