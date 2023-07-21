This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are showing the way in making energy cleaner and better - and how you can play your part in our G&LCE Hydrogen - Spain and New Markets team?

Join our team as Hydrogen Business Development Analyst, Spain

As a Hydrogen Business Development Analyst in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business across the region of Spain.

The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.

What would be your responsibility?

· Assess and develop commercial growth opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provide succinct recommendations on agreement structures, risk mitigations and value optimization

· Synthesize quantitative and qualitative data and conduct critical analysis to prioritize activities that deliver the most value

· Work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels

· Support end to end partnership process - determine the right opportunities, engaging external partners, structuring commercial terms and leading negotiations, identifying risks and ways to mitigate them, and driving execution plan

· Successfully manage multiple projects and meet deliverable deadlines amidst changing requirements, deadlines, and priorities

What should you bring to this role?

· A track record of creating and managing commercial structures (ideally in hydrogen value chains or gas/renewable power)

· Ability to quickly build rapport and support complex partner relationships

· Strong analytic skills and attention to detail

· Exceptional communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills

· Ability to be successful in highly competitive and ambiguous environments

· Strong self-starter who is a team player and can work independently

· Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.

· Knowledge and understanding of market drivers in hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors

Want to join the team? This means:

· Be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development.

· Integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance.

· Supporting negotiations, all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now! We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



