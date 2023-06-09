Hydrogen Business Development Analyst (m/f/d)

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future. The Business Development Analyst will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, identifying customers, supporting negotiations, integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate),all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses. The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the BD Lead in structuring opportunities through hydrogen value chain.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Analyze data from key business drivers, synthesize raw data into insights, recommendations and reports.

Provide analytical support for deal analysis and assist with preparation for negotiations with external partners

Support due diligence on potential opportunities through liaising with internal and external stakeholders

Provide advice to the squad on deal structure, opportunities and risks

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Support other ad-hoc projects to further drive the squad’s development objectives

Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.

Fluent in English and German

Minimum of 5 years experiences within delivering of detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s)

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Understanding of commercial contract structures

Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment

Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

Structured onboarding programme and buddy support

Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free

Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

Programmes to improve the work-life balance



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.