Hydrogen Business Manager - Europe

As part of bp’s ambition to become Net Zero, we are growing our Hydrogen businesses. We are looking to develop several Refinery Anchored and Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub projects across Middle East North Africa & Iberia. We are close to entering into several Joint ventures, which will provide the foundation of this growth.The Business Manager for Hydrogen MENA & Iberia will support the initial set up and day to day commercial management of these joint ventures, providing commercial oversight and management to existing business entities, while helping to identify, evaluate, develop and structure new opportunities.In detail, with the support of the Senior Finance Manager, the role holder will be responsible for the joint venture management of the existing business including working closely with all internal and external customers to ensure the commercial aspects of the project are delivered. This includes maintaining JV and partner relations, overseeing contractual compliance (commercial agreement management) and commercial optimisation. They will provide advice into key decisions, supporting the JV bp board members, delivering all the external and internal governance requirements and identifying and pursuing commercial as well as risk mitigation opportunities.Additionally, the role will support a broad range of other commercial and finance activities for other earlier stage projects including investment evaluation and screening, governance, supporting negotiations and structuring, all in service of creating material growth in the Hydrogen business.Lead development of business strategy and support maturing, integration, and structuring of business opportunities which align to the agreed strategy. Leading and conducting economic evaluation, analysis and investment appraisal processes.



Be the owner and expert on key business aspect eg LOCH calculations, model structuring, economic modelling, project financing etc. Coach and guide the junior team members in these areas.

Lead the annual budgeting process and performance management and support development of planning and strategy for the respective projects/businesses.

Integrate and lead the development of the business case.

Lead communications with key counterparties, joint venture partners, lenders, off-takers, and interconnection providers including regular reporting to meet contractual requirements and facilitate effective working relationships

Monitor compliance with key commercial agreements (not including 3rd-party supplier agreements) and communicate requirements to other members of the project/business squads

Manage JV governance procedures, organising regular management committee meetings, documenting decisions made, consent provided

Identify and pursue commercial and risk mitigation opportunities.

Support with project execution to meet strategic commercial objectives, including support work for negotiations with third parties on commercial, joint venture and M&A transactions.

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics and / or equivalent business degree; MBA is preferred.

Experience and/or strong understanding of drivers of hydrogen projects, renewable energy, low carbon sector and/or power industry.

Previous experience managing joint venture businesses including handling contractual relationships, energy value realisation, leading business negotiation, commercial asset optimisation, and deal execution.

Can translate commercial arrangements into financial models. Uses commercial analysis to develop innovative commercial solutions in complex value chains and can assess business and financial risks.

Understands debt and equity structures, including off-balance sheet financing and joint venture arrangements, and hedging instruments.

Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities. Excellent influencing skills with a consistent track record of delivery. Experience presenting to senior executives and excellent verbal and written communications skills

Advanced MS Word and MS Power Point skills. Experience building sophisticated economic models

Proficient with data science applications and/or Python

Trained in, experience with, or a deep understanding of Agile ways of working

CFA or equivalent designation are a plus

