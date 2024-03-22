Hydrogen Business Manager – North West Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

We believe hydrogen will play a vital role in a net zero energy system. When pure hydrogen is used as fuel, it combines with oxygen to produce water, emitting no CO2. If we can decarbonize its production, it becomes a great energy choice for industries that are hard to abate, such as, iron, steel and chemicals. And for heavy transport – trucks, ships and aircraft – which needs fuels that can handle the load while fitting into a small space on board.

bp is putting plans in place today to bring low carbon hydrogen into service where it really counts, close to industrial clusters.

We’re in action now to grow our hydrogen business, developing more than 10 projects across Europe, the US and Australia. By 2030, we aim to produce 0.5-0.7 million tonnes of low carbon hydrogen per year.

Initially we plan to supply our own refineries – decarbonizing our own operations – as well as selling to local third parties, before ramping up production to turn these into regional hubs. These hubs will provide low carbon energy solutions for customers, particularly in hard-to-abate industrial sectors and heavy transport where hydrogen can have the most impact.

In support of the development of our North West Europe business, where bp is looking to develop several Refinery Anchored and Integrated Green Hydrogen projects, we are looking for a Business Manager who will work closely with existing bp business entities to provide commercial oversight and management, while helping to identify, evaluate, develop and structure new opportunities.

In particular, supported by the Senior Finance Manager, you will lead the management of the existing business including working closely with all interested parties to ensure the commercial aspects of the project are delivered, including contractual compliance (commercial agreement management), commercial optimization, providing expert advice into key decisions, delivering all governance requirements and identifying and pursuing commercial as well as risk mitigation opportunities

Additionally, you will support a broad range of other commercial and finance activities for other earlier stage projects including investment evaluation and screening, governance, supporting structuring, all towards growing the NWE Hydrogen Business. The role requires a strong combination of leadership, strategy, enterprising idea generation, commercial understanding and relationship management.

What you will do:

Influence and lead the delivery of NWE Hydrogen projects from a Finance perspective; stimulate the commercial and value-based thinking in service of decision making and represent Finance interests and perspectives. Identify and pursue commercial and risk mitigation opportunities.

Support Business Development negotiations through assessing and communicating the financial and value implications of various trade-off and positions; influence and optimise the commercial structuring of deals for value.

Provide functional expertise for complicated and integrated valuations and ensure that financial models appropriately reflect these structures. Ensure adhering to our Economic Evaluation Methodology and all Investment Governance requirements.

Lead Commercial Operations activities as part of commercial agreement management – to ensure compliance with agreements, protect bp’s rights, deliver bp’s obligations and enhance bp’s value.

Take part in the quarterly budgeting and forecasting process; performance management of the same and support development of planning and strategy for NWE.

Align with BP's Code of Conduct and models “Who we are”

What you will bring:

Degree in Finance, Economics, or equivalent business degree or experience. CFA or equivalent designation are a plus

Experience and/or strong understanding of drivers of hydrogen projects, energy industry, low carbon sector and/or power industry

Previous experience engaging external parties, leading on contractual relationships, energy value realization, commercial asset optimization, and deal execution

Deep commercial savvy and can translate commercial arrangements into financial models. Experienced at using commercial analysis to support the design of innovative commercial solutions in intricate value chains and can assess business and financial risks.

Experience of governance processes stewarding material investment opportunities through corporate decision-making processes and committees

Understanding of debt and equity structures, including off-balance sheet financing and joint venture arrangements

Ability to balance multiple/conflicting priorities and strong influencing skills with consistent delivery

Experience presenting to senior executives and excellent verbal and written communications skills

Advanced MS Word and MS Power Point skills and expert user of MS Excel with ability to efficiently build economic models

Ideally, trained in, experience with, or a deep understanding of Agile ways of working

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

