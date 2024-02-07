Hydrogen & CCS Technology Portfolio Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all.We’re focussing on areas where hydrogen will make the biggest impact – areas where switching to electricity is trickier, and we can make a meaningful impact in a way no one else can.As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we’re using hydrogen to impact huge projects that better the world. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.Likewise, CCS is at the heart of our plans to deliver low carbon electricity and energy, and to contribute to our net zero ambition. Through combining low carbon energy with CO2 storage as a service, we believe CCS can play a key role to help hard to abate industries decarbonize and transition.



Job Description:

Key Role Accountabilities:

Work closely with Technology Portfolio Manager in running delivery teams, prioritising work activities, managing schedule and third-party budget.

Ensure commercial contracts and NDAs are finalized and implemented in a timely fashion, and that these NDAs comply with the IAM strategy.

Lead Hydrogen & CCS technology programme activities in specific technical areas (e.g., blue hydrogen, green hydrogen, vectors, CCS, etc.) on behalf of the Technology Portfolio Manager(s)

Represent the Technology Portfolio Manager(s) in leadership activities as required.

Plan and lead technical workshops.

Implement standard ways of working and ensure team focus on high priority activities.

Drive efficiency in delivery teams.

Co-ordinate and align activities across I&E and the wider organization.

Collaborate with the third-party technology providers and engineering contractors to provide information and deliver to requirements of contracts.

Support performance management of the Hydrogen and CCS technology programme in specific technical areas. This includes activity planning and assurance, resource management, budget management, risk management, commercial, etc.

Explore opportunities to add further to the Hydrogen and CCUS technology programme, including updates and enhancements to the Hydrogen and CCUS Technology Strategy and Roadmaps.

Experience and Job requirements:

8+ years industry work experience in the energy industry.

Proactive and committed. Takes on new opportunities and tough challenges with sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm. Great project management skills.

Strong interest in technology development and implementation.

Strong communicator. Effective listener and communicates with clarity, relevance, and purpose with team members, bp leadership, collaborators and third parties.

Experience leading agile teams.

Critical thinking and ability to resolve problems with minimum guidance.

Curious and open to learn technical subjects outside area of expertise.

Education/Accreditations:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in an engineering field or equivalent technical experience.

Working towards or completion of Project Management accreditation such as Project Management Professional (PMI) or Project Management Qualification (APM).

Agile (Product Owner/Scrum Master) certification desired

We are also getting ready to start a variety of exciting projects in USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all working towards net zero by 2050 or sooner.

To help us achieve these and our bold future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and CCS teams here at bp. Hydrogen and CCS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Apply now for life-changing roles with far-reaching impacts.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Design development and delivery, Hydrogen, Project Engineering, Project execution planning, Project Leadership, Project Management, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Stakeholder Management, Technology Development



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.