Job summary

The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the Senior Manager Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs within the Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs team.



Rapid scale-up of CCUS (Carbon Capture Use and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCUS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support along with regulatory clarity.



The Hydrogen- CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager is responsible for identifying those technical policies that enable roll out and value creation from CCUS and hydrogen and the policy and regulatory gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified, the Advisory Services Manager will work key stakeholders (e.g., federal/state entities, regulators, trade associations, etc.) to develop and recommend appropriate policy measures. The Hydrogen- CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager will advise on and in some situations lead advocacy activities for these measures.



The Hydrogen- CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager will coordinate the technical Hydrogen - CCUS projects stakeholder engagement in the United States.

Key Accountabilities

Lead and manage technical policies and advocacy elements in support of developing commercial CCUS and hydrogen projects. Provide strategically important and business focused carbon risk management through the identification, evaluation and development of technical policies that will enable scale-up and roll-out of CCUS and hydrogen.

Provide analysis of various technical policy and regulatory frameworks on CCUS and hydrogen projects, assess for unintended consequences for existing businesses, and make recommendations for underpinning advocacy activities. Support CCUS and hydrogen team and regional Communications & External Affairs to develop advocacy strategies for identified regions where technical policies are critical for CCUS and/or hydrogen deployment.

Manage internal CCUS and hydrogen policy relationships among all relevant stakeholders, including US H2&CCUS business, Strategy, Sustainability and Ventures, Regional Communications and External Affairs (C&EA), Legal, etc. to create a coherent, consistent company position.

Engage and educate relevant bp representatives in technical CCUS and hydrogen to develop integrated messages that can influence government policy outcomes for the mutual benefit of society, bp and our customers.

Identify, develop and manage external stakeholder engagement and collaboration in support of the agreed CCUS and hydrogen strategies. Identify, build and coordinate appropriate relationships to establish bp as a CCUS and hydrogen leader and valued partner. Engage with technical legislative and regulatory bodies regarding the merits and consequences of proposed legislation and regulations. Recommend how legislation can be designed and deployed to deliver optimal energy transition outcomes.

Efficiently optimize bp engagements with industry regulators and opinion formers including national and state policymakers, regulators and industry trade organizations. Ensure bp input is appropriate and globally coherent. Help shape industry messaging and provide influential stakeholders with information to enable them to form well founded, fact- based viewpoints.

Manage and coordinate activities across relevant local trade associations.