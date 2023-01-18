The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the Senior Manager Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs within the Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs team.
Rapid scale-up of CCUS (Carbon Capture Use and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCUS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support along with regulatory clarity.
The Hydrogen- CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager is responsible for identifying those technical policies that enable roll out and value creation from CCUS and hydrogen and the policy and regulatory gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified, the Advisory Services Manager will work key stakeholders (e.g., federal/state entities, regulators, trade associations, etc.) to develop and recommend appropriate policy measures. The Hydrogen- CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager will advise on and in some situations lead advocacy activities for these measures.
The Hydrogen- CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager will coordinate the technical Hydrogen - CCUS projects stakeholder engagement in the United States.
Key Accountabilities