  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Hydrogen - CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager

Hydrogen - CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager

Hydrogen - CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144552BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the Senior Manager Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs within the Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs team.

Rapid scale-up of CCUS (Carbon Capture Use and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCUS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support along with regulatory clarity.

The Hydrogen- CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager is responsible for identifying those technical policies that enable roll out and value creation from CCUS and hydrogen and the policy and regulatory gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified, the Advisory Services Manager will work key stakeholders (e.g., federal/state entities, regulators, trade associations, etc.) to develop and recommend appropriate policy measures. The Hydrogen- CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager will advise on and in some situations lead advocacy activities for these measures.

The Hydrogen- CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager will coordinate the technical Hydrogen - CCUS projects stakeholder engagement in the United States.

Key Accountabilities

  • Lead and manage technical policies and advocacy elements in support of developing commercial CCUS and hydrogen projects. Provide strategically important and business focused carbon risk management through the identification, evaluation and development of technical policies that will enable scale-up and roll-out of CCUS and hydrogen.
  • Provide analysis of various technical policy and regulatory frameworks on CCUS and hydrogen projects, assess for unintended consequences for existing businesses, and make recommendations for underpinning advocacy activities. Support CCUS and hydrogen team and regional Communications & External Affairs to develop advocacy strategies for identified regions where technical policies are critical for CCUS and/or hydrogen deployment.
  • Manage internal CCUS and hydrogen policy relationships among all relevant stakeholders, including US H2&CCUS business, Strategy, Sustainability and Ventures, Regional Communications and External Affairs (C&EA), Legal, etc. to create a coherent, consistent company position.
  • Engage and educate relevant bp representatives in technical CCUS and hydrogen to develop integrated messages that can influence government policy outcomes for the mutual benefit of society, bp and our customers.
  • Identify, develop and manage external stakeholder engagement and collaboration in support of the agreed CCUS and hydrogen strategies. Identify, build and coordinate appropriate relationships to establish bp as a CCUS and hydrogen leader and valued partner. Engage with technical legislative and regulatory bodies regarding the merits and consequences of proposed legislation and regulations. Recommend how legislation can be designed and deployed to deliver optimal energy transition outcomes.
  • Efficiently optimize bp engagements with industry regulators and opinion formers including national and state policymakers, regulators and industry trade organizations. Ensure bp input is appropriate and globally coherent. Help shape industry messaging and provide influential stakeholders with information to enable them to form well founded, fact- based viewpoints.
  • Manage and coordinate activities across relevant local trade associations.
Essential Education and Experience
  • BSc degree (or equivalent) in a relevant discipline. This could include science and technology, environmental management, economics or social and political sciences.
  • Extensive experience in relevant industries with proven competencies in policy development, advocacy and regulatory affairs.
  • A sound understanding of US federal and state legislative and regulatory frameworks
  • Excellent networking capability and inter-personnel skills
  • Experience of coordinating activities across internal and external organizational boundaries
  • A proven ability to work on and manage multiple simultaneous projects and achieve successful outcomes.
  • Proactive and able to work to achieve agreed outcomes
  • A broad understanding of the science of climate change and the technologies that can be used to transition toward a low carbon economy.
  • Understanding of the scope of CCUS and hydrogen and its applicability to power systems, energy intensive industries, heat and bioenergy.
  • Understanding of the potential sources and uses of hydrogen.
  • Good leadership skills, with good communication and collaboration ability.
  • Accomplished communication and influencing skills with both internal and external stakeholders.
Desirable
  • Experience of leading multi-disciplinary teams to co-create strategic approaches through successful engagement with stakeholders.
  • Technical depth in one or more energy transition technologies
  • An awareness of subsurface uncertainty and risk management.
  • Experience in applying and assuring compliance with regulations.
  • Additional post graduate qualification in relevant subject.
  • Knowledge of national and state policy development and legislation in the US

