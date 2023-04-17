Hydrogen Commercial Analyst

Hydrogen, CCUS, and Finance work together to develop hydrogen business models, build new decarbonization capabilities and solutions and managing the performance of future hydrogen and CCUS businesses.
The Hydrogen Analyst will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, financial modeling economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate) all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.
The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.
Key Squad Accountabilities: