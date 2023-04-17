Hydrogen Commercial Analyst

Job summary

Hydrogen, CCUS, and Finance work together to develop hydrogen business models, build new decarbonization capabilities and solutions and managing the performance of future hydrogen and CCUS businesses.



The Hydrogen Analyst will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, financial modeling economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate) all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.



The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.

Key Squad Accountabilities:

Lead the economic modelling of projects and deals

Manage due diligence of model inputs and challenge assumptions to deliver robust analytics

Project portfolio analysis and optimization including identification of key value drivers

Identify and analyze project sensitivities, and deliver actionable insight to maximize commercial value and mitigate risks

Support commercial and financial structuring of projects

Network with supporting bp groups to innovate and deliver best practice to projects especially treasury, tax, finance and regulatory teams)

Support development of presentations to senior management and analysis for internal governance process for project approval

Live bp's Code of Conduct and models bp's values & behaviours

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.