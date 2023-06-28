Hydrogen Lead Ethics & Compliance Liaison

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade G Responsible for advising the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, using advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Job Profile Summary:

Role Synopsis:

The Lead Ethics and Compliance Liaison (LECL) leads and sets the agenda for the Hydrogen & CCU globally, supporting the SVP H2 and CCS to lead the E&C activities of H2 and CCS globally. As the LECL, the role works closely with the Managing ECL for Low Carbon. The role will also participate in H2 and CCS Leadership Team forum relating to ethics and compliance activities within the sub-entity.

Reporting to:

VP Hydrogen, New Markets

Key Accountabilities

Assess and balance H2 and CCS ethics and compliance risks at sub-entity level with focus areas in- order to establish an effective ethics and compliance agenda and programme.

In conjunction with the Managing ECL, design and deliver an annual sub-entity E&C plan for H2 and CCS as part of the wider global Low Carbon ethics and compliance programme.

Support and input to the Risk Management process by working with the Managing ECL, Legal and group E&C colleagues (including E&C Manager) to agree risk ratings and associated action plans, including NOJV Exposure Management Plan management of E&C risks.

Ensure H2 and CCS in sub-entity globally are appropriately risk-rated to undergo E&C training, ensure overseeing of completion of training assigned to staff with the bp Learning Team.

Partner with Managing ECL and E&C Manager (ECM), discussing high profile issues, and ensuring that H2 and CCS considerations are included in policy development, and that issues receive senior and central support as required.

Act as a point of contact in H2 and CCS for E&C enquiries and advice at sub-entity level. Identify and prioritize key themes and trends (e. g. Pulse surveys, E&C Register, Transparency International country scores) relevant to sub-entities operations globally.

Work with Low Carbon and H2 and CCS communications leads, to focus on embedding the bp Code and planning and implementing activities which reinforce a 'speak up' culture and build employee awareness of and commitment to ethics and compliance.

Develop content for input into the H2 and CCS Ethics and Compliance Committees and ensuring that related actions in relation to H2 and CCS are delivered in a timely basis.

Work closely with Business Integrity Team and support appropriate case reporting, triaging and resolution for H2 and CCS, identifying country risk trends and escalating based on materiality, complexity and operational impact to the Managing ECL and ECM.

Essential Education:

At least Bachelor’s degree and Masters, preferred.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Experience in the operations of H2 and CCS related business (such as subsurface) or in a similar complimentary area; experience of cross-functional collaboration.

A can-do attitude, supported by strong prioritization, problem-solving and planning skills with ability to see the big picture and follow through on delivery.

Ability to build and drive networks and using influence to deliver through others in a collaborative way. Technical knowledge and experience of managing relevant ethics and compliance risks, including but not limited to-Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Anti-Money laundering, Competition and Antitrust, International Trade Regulations, NOJV risk management, Labor Rights & Modern Slavery and Data Privacy.

Demonstrated ability to build trusted relationships and track-record of effective influence at senior levels of the organization, and ability to tailor style and adapt approach to the business needs.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to apply these skills at all levels of the organization and with key external stakeholders.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.