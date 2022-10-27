Hydrogen Mobility Appraisal Engineer

Job summary

Location of role: Sunbury - ICBT or Douglas House



Key Accountabilities

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

In the concept screening stage (FEL1), lead or support cross-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate a doable project portfolio that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the hydrogen strategy; sustains safe, compliant, and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value; and advances bp’s aims to be carbon net zero. Bias is towards screening more and killing early.

In concept development stage (FEL2), confirm business case viability of complex hydrogen projects and select a safe and competitive project concept (making the Tier-1, system level, decisions) that is robust to the technical and commercial risks (i.e. no recycles or late kills) to progress into Optimize stage. Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions that fit better to known and established fabrication and construction execution methods.

In pre-FEED stage, mature and improve scope of the selected concept for value (making the Tier-2, system optimization, decisions) and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR). Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage deliverables and set FEED stage FM (Financial Memorandum) performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks).

Self-verify conformance against Common Process requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews.

Engage Project Managers/Engineers early in post concept selection stage to drive seamless/systematic project transition/handover and achieve readiness to enter FEED stage.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Access Subject Matter Experts across bp and industry, as required to inform decision-making. Identifies and shares learning and best practices.

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Manage and report project cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.

Support commercialization of technology



Job Holder Requirements

Education

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Engineering or other relevant field



Experience

Extensive experience in the energy industry preferably with demonstrable capability in front end projects

Strong integrator across engineering disciplines and project teams

Strong technical background, supported by broad understanding of other disciplines

Knowledge of and/or experience in renewables and/or Hydrogen projects valued

Previous experience in the Downstream and/or mobility sector an advantage but not essential



Skills & Competencies

Capable in project management, performance management, sourcing/supplier management, project execution, HSSE, risk management and project appraisal decision making

Strong networking, communication, relationship building and influencing skills demonstrated across a range of teams, stakeholders and with senior leadership

Dynamic and flexible, resilient, and able to adapt and remain motivated when faced with ambiguity

Excellent organisational, planning, written and oral communication skills, and an ability to communicate effectively with decision-makers and non-specialists