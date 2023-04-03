Hydrogen Mobility Commercial Associate (m/f/d) (VZ/TZ)

Full-time or part-time located in Bochum
Who we are:
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
The purpose of this role is to support a broad range of activities necessary for the commercial delivery of a leading hydrogen mobility business for bp within the United Kingdom.
The hydrogen mobility business supports our long-haul heavy-duty customers with a hydrogen offer that delivers them the best, decarbonized, total cost of operation (TCO) solutions.
Key elements of the role include: financial modelling, deal structuring, commercial analysis, and investment case preparation. Program management support as part of an integrated project team will also be required, as well as coordinating and driving the set-up of internal processes.
This role supports, by providing analysis and documentation for external stakeholders – partners, customers, and others. It will develop and maintain working relationships across multiple internal stakeholders including customers & products, strategy & sustainability, gas & low carbon energy, innovation & engineering, communications & advocacy, trading & shipping, as well as multiple supporting functions.
The dynamic nature of the hydrogen mobility business will require flexibility and action at pace with ambiguous information, and ability to influence decision-makers at all levels.
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented: