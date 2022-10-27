Hydrogen Mobility Development Engineer

Job summary

Location of role: Sunbury - ICBT or Douglas House



Job Purpose

The hydrogen mobility business supports our long-haul, heavy-duty customers with a hydrogen offer that delivers them the best, decarbonized, total cost of operation (TCO) solutions.

The development engineer will work across the interface of P&I LCMH teams (accountable for Truck decarbonisation and Hydrogen Mobility) and New Energy/Global Concept Development (GCD) organization in P&O Projects (accountable for the delivery of the front-end development of major projects).

The development engineer provides conceptual solutions for the evaluation and selection of safe, competitive, reliable, and compliant development plans.



Key Accountabilities

Defining and delivering engineering assessments and studies for project opportunities in the pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise phases of projects, to the right quality, on schedule and within budget.

Oversight and management of engineering contractors

Support/ the technical integration on the project between the technology, Hydrogen and Low Carbon Mobility Hub teams.

Support front-end decisions from aspects of technology selection, concept selection, Inherently Safer Design,

Implementation of Process Safety and integrity management in the front-end engineering work scopes and the development facilities designs

Work closely with the project teams to ensure optimal process design and incorporation of BP standards.



Job Holder Requirements

Education

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Engineering or other relevant field

Professional Engineer / Chartered Engineer status



Experience

Demonstrated track record of delivering of integrated engineering.

Has a breadth of knowledge of the key disciplines in projects.

Has a breadth of experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness.

Is technically strong in a core engineering discipline (process, electrical, structural, or mechanical engineering).

Knowledge of and/or experience in renewables and/or Hydrogen projects valued

Previous experience in the Downstream and/or mobility sector an advantage but not essential



Skills & Competencies

Able to develop scopes of work

Able to performance manage engineering contractors’ delivery teams (including engineering contractors)

Understands commercial and economic business drivers

Drives timely decision making

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations.

Proactive learner, ability to develop new skills quickly.

Focuses on the big picture and identifies when to delve into the detail through available discipline and functional support

Identifies, manages and, most importantly, communicates risk and opportunities

Strong influencing and communication skills.







