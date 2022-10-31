Hydrogen Policy And Funding Manager (m/f/d)

Job summary

For Berlin, Bochum or Lingen



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon (G&LC) Entity. It reports to the VP Hydrogen and CCUS Advisory Services within the Hydrogen and CCUS (H2 and CCUS) business team. Another part is to support our Customers and Products (C&P) Future mobility team with regards to public funding options for hydrogen refueling sites for Heavy Duty Trucks. Germany is a core market for G&LCE H2 and CCUS strategy. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCUS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support. The Hydrogen - CCUS Advisory Services External Partnerships Manager is responsible for identifying funding programmes that enable roll out and value creation from CCUS and hydrogen.

Your tasks:

Lead and manage screening of public funding programmes (in industry, refining, mobility, chemicals) with a focus on Germany

Manage the public funding application process end to end to achieve high quality applications

Support the development of an up-to date overview of existing, and newly emerging public funding programs for hydrogen and CCUS

Attending respective public workshops and info sessions, as well as maintaining good connectivity to the bp business in Germany (C&P, Production & Operations, G&LCE)

Provide analysis of various policy and regulatory frameworks on CCUS and hydrogen projects with a focus on Germany

Support CCUS and hydrogen team develop funding and partnering strategies for identified regions where policies are critical for CCUS and/or hydrogen deployment

Lead multi-partner (bp and project specific third-party partners) funding application processes end to end

BSc degree (or equivalent) in the range of science and technology, environmental management or business

Background in regional and/or supra-regional institutions, such as ministries, authorities, governments, etc.

Strong proficiency of German and English language in writing & negotiating

Background within Extensive experience in relevant industries with proven competencies in public funding and funding partnering

Excellent networking capability and inter-personnel skills

Sound understanding of German national and administrative systems

Experience of coordinating activities across internal and external organizational boundaries

Ability to work on and manage several simultaneous projects and achieve successful outcomes

Understanding of the potential sources and uses of hydrogen in refineries, mobility & process industries

Good leadership skills with good communication and collaboration ability