Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Hydrogen Policy And Funding Manager (m/f/d)

Hydrogen Policy And Funding Manager (m/f/d)

Hydrogen Policy And Funding Manager (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - Central - Berlin, Germany - Lower Saxony - Lingen, Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available Yes - including international/expat
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 132178BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

For Berlin, Bochum or Lingen

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon (G&LC) Entity. It reports to the VP Hydrogen and CCUS Advisory Services within the Hydrogen and CCUS (H2 and CCUS) business team. Another part is to support our Customers and Products (C&P) Future mobility team with regards to public funding options for hydrogen refueling sites for Heavy Duty Trucks. Germany is a core market for G&LCE H2 and CCUS strategy. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCUS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support. The Hydrogen - CCUS Advisory Services External Partnerships Manager is responsible for identifying funding programmes that enable roll out and value creation from CCUS and hydrogen.

Your tasks:

  • Lead and manage screening of public funding programmes (in industry, refining, mobility, chemicals) with a focus on Germany
  • Manage the public funding application process end to end to achieve high quality applications
  • Support the development of an up-to date overview of existing, and newly emerging public funding programs for hydrogen and CCUS
  • Attending respective public workshops and info sessions, as well as maintaining good connectivity to the bp business in Germany (C&P, Production & Operations, G&LCE)
  • Provide analysis of various policy and regulatory frameworks on CCUS and hydrogen projects with a focus on Germany
  • Support CCUS and hydrogen team develop funding and partnering strategies for identified regions where policies are critical for CCUS and/or hydrogen deployment
  • Lead multi-partner (bp and project specific third-party partners) funding application processes end to end
Our requirements:
  • BSc degree (or equivalent) in the range of science and technology, environmental management or business
  • Background in regional and/or supra-regional institutions, such as ministries, authorities, governments, etc.
  • Strong proficiency of German and English language in writing & negotiating
  • Background within Extensive experience in relevant industries with proven competencies in public funding and funding partnering
  • Excellent networking capability and inter-personnel skills
  • Sound understanding of German national and administrative systems
  • Experience of coordinating activities across internal and external organizational boundaries
  • Ability to work on and manage several simultaneous projects and achieve successful outcomes
  • Understanding of the potential sources and uses of hydrogen in refineries, mobility & process industries
  • Good leadership skills with good communication and collaboration ability
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Apply Search all jobs at bp