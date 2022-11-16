Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Hydrogen Project Commercial Manager (m/f/d)

Hydrogen Project Commercial Manager (m/f/d)

Hydrogen Project Commercial Manager (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 138098BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

As the Project Commercial Manager for the Germany, you are responsible for leading the team delivery for hydrogen projects. You will play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business and be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.

You will be responsible for taking the project to sanction, working with external and internal stakeholders. You will lead a commercial team responsible for delivering commercial agreements, Joint Venture Management, engaging with government departments and securing funding approval. You will work closely with other bp functions including Projects, Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.

Your tasks:

  • Lead deal/project delivery team for early-stage Hydrogen projects
  • Deliver key commercial agreements around JV formation and participation
  • Deliver hydrogen offtake agreements with customers in conjunction with hydrogen markets team
  • Work alongside Engineering Team to develop and maintain project schedules ensuring project and commercial activity is aligned
  • develop high level cost estimates for Infrastructure solutions
  • Manage relationships with partners and stakeholders, including getting budget and activity approvals.
  • Work closely with other parts of bp to secure additional supply or offtake agreements
  • Prepare and manage Appraise, Select and Define stage funding requests and associated financial models.
  • Support Project Financing Processes and raising of third-party non-recourse financing.
  • Support on ad-hoc commercial initiatives
Our requirements:
  • Master degree (or equivalent) in the range of science and technology, environmental management or business
  • A minimum of three years working experience in a leading role within large integrated Hydrogen projects
  • Background in financial analysis, preparation and management of budgets and project cost estimates
  • Strong proficiency of German and English language in written and oral
  • Experience of working on projects at the various stages of development, including feasibility and concept selection
  • Exposure to Project Financing, including preparation of financial models
  • Understanding of steps required for development of projects from concept into operations.
  • Ability to challenge conventional methods of working, examine multiple options and take on innovative & new solutions
  • Well-developed team working and interpersonal skills and ability to work in a diverse team with minimum guidance
  • Excellent organizational, planning, written and oral communication skills and ability to communicate effectively with decision-makers and non-specialists
  • Ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge, building trust and confidence to support efficient progress with action items
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance

