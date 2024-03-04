Hydrogen Project Procurement Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

This role will sit in the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team (LCE) at bp. This is an enviable and dynamic role working across a portfolio of Onshore Wind and Integrated energy projects globally supporting business delivery. This is an important role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The LCE procurement team are at the forefront of supply chain engagement, using progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.

The LCE remit supports the end-to-end project delivery lifecycle from Business Development through Production. The role is dynamic, fast paced and challenging with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets. The procurement team are responsible for identifying new supplier opportunities (including championing supplier collaboration and alliancing potential), using supplier led solutions, crafting competitive and compelling project strategies, all underpinning project execution from option screening through the delivery of Hydrogen Energy Projects.

With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar. The role requires close collaboration and partnership with the Low Carbon Energy team to ensure that knowledge and best practice is being shared in a balanced way to optimise our learning and delivery.

Key Accountabilities

The right candidate needs to build deep market expertise and be confident partnering with various business teams to gain understanding demand and business objectives, as well as the new energy global markets, supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities.





In this role you will

Support in the engagement of emergent market sector supply chains, developing and deepening our sector understanding of market dynamics, pressures, and vulnerabilities in the space of onshore wind global markets.

Develop a solid understanding of the global and local supply bases and identify pioneering suppliers that can bring innovation and value to future bp portfolio challenges

Work with partners to understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments to drive value and competitiveness in our supply chain.

Develop and evaluate robust contracting & commercial strategies that support portfolio project development from early option screening, through economic assessment, conceptual development, delivery, and start-up.

Developing and executing, innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including long term alliances with suppliers and potentially M&A or investment opportunities, particularly with strategic suppliers such as turbine OEMs

Develop standard work processes that support early-stage project viability evaluations, identifying material supply chain risks and opportunities that support project progression.

Support technology selection and development through supplier collaboration efforts in the Low Carbon Energy sector

Support required sourcing activity and handle 3rd party spend in support of LCE projects, collaborating with various teams (e.g. GBS, Supplier Facing and Enabling teams) to ensure compliant and efficient delivery

Lead end-to-end procurement delivery of sophisticated, fast paced construction projects. Including contract negotiation and post award contract management.

Apply best practice, in a fit for purpose way, of project management and project procurement principles.

Build effective and collaborative relationships with partners to promote an adaptable and agile way of working that best enables detailed procurement process applications.

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing

Essential Education:

University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering, or other technical subject area

Desirable Criteria

Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

The Procurement Advisor role is key to providing timely and effective supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment, leading supplier engagement, and settling effective contracting and strategy development. A successful candidate should expertly demonstrate the following attributes:

Commercial & Business Acumen : Understanding our business operations, the dynamics of the supply chain and external factors that influence and effect business decisions. Actively applying commercial and supply chain best practice to leverage lessons learnt from previous strategies/projects and improve how we formulate future project contracting strategies and supply chain solutions. Be proficient in commercial evaluations and negotiations, ensuring that key value drivers are protected, and value creation opportunities are accessed.

Agility : Customer-focused, growing to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business partners, the distinct business units and regional partners. The successful candidate will be an authority at determining practical and effective solutions to meet business challenges and use the capabilities of the supply chain to increase project success.

Project Strategy : Strong influencing and networking skills are required to effectively work across the infrastructure team in developing competitive Project strategies, using the latest Category strategy, thinking to deploy focused market engagement and handling existing contracts.

Influencing: Strong and effective communication skills will be key in ensuring alignment and support for strategy development and project execution in this GCD. Listening to business needs and articulating these requirements in value adding commercial solutions will be a benchmark of success. Given the fast pace of front-end project delivery a respectful and engaging approach is required, especially as new ways of working, processes and teams come together. Active engagement with the partner’s community, delivering on our commitments and providing strategic input will build trust and shared commitment to our business objectives. The successful candidate should recognise, anticipate, and effectively deal with existing or potential conflicts at an individual, team or strategic level.

We require you to have

Genuine passion for developing novel and progressive and resilient New Energy supply chain solutions

Existing understanding of the Low Carbon Energy (Hydrogen, CCUS and Biofuels) markets is preferable but not essential

Experience in leading successful procurement delivery of major projects.

A commercial approach and analytical skills

Experience with P2P systems, including operational procurement

Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams

Willingness to travel when needed

Additional Information

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and dynamic environment. We are strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.