Hydrogen Research and Innovation Product Manager

Job summary

Hydrogen Research and Innovation - what's it all about?

Innovation is at the heart of crafting energy transition. As bp and the world transition to net zero innovation will be front and centre of developing cost-advantaged energy solutions across the low carbon energy vectors – including renewables, hydrogen and biofuels.

A truly fantastic and outstanding opportunity has presented itself for someone to take on this brand-new role of Hydrogen Research & Innovation Manager - to provide technical expertise to support bp’s ambition to craft low carbon hydrogen opportunities. You will collaborate to provide fundamental science and deep technology insights to development of innovative solutions for low carbon hydrogen value chain – across electrolysis, production, storage and transportation. So, if you have experience in R&I and are particularly passionate about electrolysis and hydrogen value chain, this could be a great next step.

The day to day looks like...

This role represents an outstanding opportunity to craft the future of bp in the world’s energy system. As agile product owner, the incumbent is responsible for the long-term research activities relating to blue and green hydrogen across bp, ensuring that the company improves value from this work.

The person will be the single point of contact for all hydrogen research and innovation activities. You will be accountable for aligning the research & innovation priorities with the Technology strategy and roadmap. You can also take ownership of the execution of the R&I activities, alongside the roadmap through the technologists in the team.

The incumbent will also play a key role in advising us and in ensuring R&I activities are managed and delivered through robust technology portfolio and program management. This could include technology risk management decisions such as piloting strategy or resourcing allocation within agreed budgets.

The post-holder will ensure that bp has the depth of expertise to support the operational hydrogen business as it grows, developing teams with deep, hands-on technical capability.

This leadership role will require a broad understanding of science and technology as well as strong communication and influencing skills.

How can you hold yourself accountable?

We want you to lead on the delivery of safe and compliant operations, contributing to the development of an HSSE culture aligned with the goals of Low Carbon Pathway Innovations and bp. You will act as a single point of contact for VP Hydrogen technology, accountable for the Hydrogen Technology roadmap and delivery of hydrogen programmes consistent with agreed targets: Builds and owns the hydrogen innovation product backlog to deliver our programme. Developing and taking ownership of intellectual asset management plan consistent with business strategy, including 10 year plus horizon freedom to operate. Collaborating with the leadership team to ensure that the organisation and people plan's support the creation of relevant subject matter experts and advisors in relevant areas

About you

You will hold a degree in Chemistry or Engineering or similar and demonstrate a significant level of knowledge, skill and experience gained from working on electrolysis and hydrogen production Demonstrated personal responsibility for maintaining safe operations through operational risk management.

We want to see a data orientated approach with a proven ability to effectively analyse and interpret results combined with the application of modelling and simulation techniques.

An advocate for growing technical capability and expertise in developing business models to meet customer needs and improve value through innovation.

Strong leadership and proven record of delivering innovative science and/or technology programmes.

Strong networking and interpersonal skills, and ability to manage team delivery of multiple projects across multiple interfaces using influence rather than direct authority

So, if you are looking for an exciting technical challenge where you can innovate and actively contribute to solving some of the planet’s issues!