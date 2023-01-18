Hydrogen Technical Insights Analyst

Job summary

As the Hydrogen Insights Analyst, you will work within the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence to directly support the hydrogen business development team.



The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence plays a key integrator role for the hydrogen business by providing high-quality technical and commercial expertise and analysis, drawing knowledge and insights from across bp, working very closely with project origination and development.



We are looking for somebody with an analytical mindset who enjoys unlocking data into results and conclusions. A strong capability of advanced modelling and data analysis and turning this into actionable insights to assist with decision making is essential for this role.



The work you deliver will be instrumental in driving key commercial decisions as we continue to grow our hydrogen business, exploring new market entry in addition to further developing existing markets and projects.

Key Accountabilities:

Support hydrogen business development team and wider stakeholders in synthesising raw data to develop technically rigorous and commercially actionable insights, recommendations, and reports, using bespoke internal modelling tools

Prepare and maintain analysis and models of hydrogen value chain economics, and support development of internal modelling tools

Integrate insights and learning from multiple sources and stakeholders, including commercial and technical expertise within the Centre of Excellence and the wider hydrogen team

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Master’s degree in engineering, mathematics, physics or related subjects

Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel / Spotfire / Power BI or similar capabilities

Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s)

Familiarity of hydrogen value chain technologies and corresponding value drivers

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Accomplished interpersonal and team working skills

Self-motivation and initiative



Desirable Criteria: