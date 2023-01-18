Hydrogen Technical Insights Lead, Asia Pacific

As the Hydrogen Insights Lead, you will work within the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence and will lead support to our hydrogen business development team (Asia Pacific) delivering key insights underpinned by rigorous technical and commercial analysis and subject matter expertise.
The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence plays a key integrator role for the hydrogen business by providing high-quality technical and commercial expertise and analysis, drawing knowledge and insights from across bp, working very closely with project origination and development.
We are looking for somebody with an analytical mindset who enjoys unlocking data into results and conclusions. A strong capability of advanced modelling and data analysis and turning this into actionable insights to assist with decision making is essential for this role.
The work you deliver will be instrumental in driving key commercial decisions as we continue to grow our hydrogen business, exploring new market entry in addition to further developing existing markets and projects.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Desirable Criteria: