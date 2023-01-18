Hydrogen Technical Insights Lead, USA

Job summary

As the Hydrogen Insights Lead, US region, you will work within the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence and will lead support to our hydrogen business development team by delivering key insights underpinned by rigorous technical and commercial analysis and subject matter expertise.



The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence plays a key integrator role for the hydrogen business by providing high-quality technical and commercial expertise and analysis, drawing knowledge and insights from across bp, working very closely with project origination and development.



We are looking for somebody with an analytical mindset who enjoys unlocking data into results and conclusions. A strong capability of advanced modelling and data analysis and turning this into actionable insights to assist with decision making is essential for this role.



The work you deliver will be instrumental in driving key commercial decisions as we continue to grow our hydrogen business, exploring new market entry in addition to further developing existing markets and projects.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead analytical support in collaboration with the hydrogen business development team by obtaining and synthesizing raw data to develop technically rigorous and commercially actionable insights and recommendations

Integrate insights and learning from multiple sources and stakeholders, including commercial and technical expertise within the Centre of Excellence and the wider hydrogen team

Support development and use of internal modelling tools to underpin analytical work within the Centre of Excellence and across the business

Work with other parts of the organization to develop and maintain a central localization of information and knowledge

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Master’s degree in engineering, mathematics, physics or related subjects

Extensive experience in energy analysis or a technical role within the energy sector (8+ years)

Deep experience delivering insights through rigorous quantitative analysis using advanced modelling capabilities

Track record of developing analysis and tools based on technical fundamentals

Strong understanding of hydrogen technologies across the value chain and corresponding value drivers

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Strong communication skills, including the ability to interact effectively with a broad range of technical and commercial stakeholders both internally and externally

Strong interpersonal and team working skills

Self-motivation and initiative

Desirable Criteria: