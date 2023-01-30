Site traffic information and cookies

Hydrogen Technical Insights Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144685BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The Hydrogen Technical Insights Manager will be responsible for building, developing and managing the centre of excellence for green and blue hydrogen projects. The purpose of this team is to deliver key insights across low carbon hydrogen project around the globe underpinned by rigorous technical and commercial analysis and subject matter expertise. This will primarily be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects supporting the decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets, with an overview across all of the value chain.

The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence plays a key integrator role for the hydrogen business by providing high-quality technical and commercial expertise and analysis, drawing knowledge and insights from across bp, working very closely with project origination and development. We are searching for a strong leader who can lead by example and empower a team of insights specialists and analysts to drive key commercial decisions as we continue to grow our hydrogen business, exploring new market entry in addition to further developing existing markets and projects.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Build, develop and manage a team of specialists from various technical disciplines to ensure high quality support for projects through their lifecycle from origination to operations, to develop technical standards and provide key commercial insights.
  • Drive integration of insights and learning from multiple sources and stakeholders, including commercial and technical expertise within the centre of excellence and the wider hydrogen team.
  • Lead centre of excellence collaboration with the hydrogen business development team by obtaining and synthesizing raw data to develop technically rigorous and commercially actionable insights and recommendations.
  • Provide leadership and direction in the development and implementation of processes, procedures and tools to support the delivery and operation of projects.
  • Work with other parts of the organization to develop and maintain a central localization of information and knowledge.
  • Demonstrate leadership values & behaviors, promoting a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • Master’s degree in engineering, mathematics, physics or related subjects, or equivalent experience
  • Proven extensive experience in energy analysis or a technical role within the energy sector
  • Track record of successful leadership within teams and projects
  • Deep experience delivering insights through rigorous quantitative analysis using advanced modelling capabilities
  • Track record of developing analysis and tools based on technical fundamentals
  • Strong understanding of hydrogen technologies across the value chain and corresponding value drivers
  • Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively
  • Strong communication skills, including the ability to interact effectively with a broad range of technical and commercial stakeholders both internally and externally
  • Strong interpersonal and team working skills
  • Self-motivation and initiative

Desirable Criteria:
  • Low carbon hydrogen and/or renewables sector-specific knowledge
  • PhD or other post-graduate qualifications in engineering, mathematics or physics
  • Experience with commercial modelling and analysis
  • Experience in geospatial modelling, including developing spatial-based insights to support business decisions
  • Knowledge of advanced statistics and/or data science and experience with Python and/or other data science platforms

