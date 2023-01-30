The Hydrogen Technical Insights Manager will be responsible for building, developing and managing the centre of excellence for green and blue hydrogen projects. The purpose of this team is to deliver key insights across low carbon hydrogen project around the globe underpinned by rigorous technical and commercial analysis and subject matter expertise. This will primarily be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects supporting the decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets, with an overview across all of the value chain.
The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence plays a key integrator role for the hydrogen business by providing high-quality technical and commercial expertise and analysis, drawing knowledge and insights from across bp, working very closely with project origination and development. We are searching for a strong leader who can lead by example and empower a team of insights specialists and analysts to drive key commercial decisions as we continue to grow our hydrogen business, exploring new market entry in addition to further developing existing markets and projects.
Key Accountabilities: