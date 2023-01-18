Hydrogen & CCS Regulatory Affairs Manager MENA

The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the New Markets Senior Manager Hydrogen and CCS Regulatory Affairs within the Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs team.
Rapid scale-up of CCS (Carbon Capture Use and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support along with regulatory clarity.