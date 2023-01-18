Job summary

The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the New Markets Senior Manager Hydrogen and CCS Regulatory Affairs within the Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs team.

Rapid scale-up of CCS (Carbon Capture Use and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support along with regulatory clarity.



Hydrogen - CCS Regulatory Affairs Manager MENA



In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply. We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are highly welcomed too.

Lead and manage technical policies, funding and advocacy elements in support of developing commercial CCS and hydrogen projects. Provide strategically important and business focused carbon risk management through the identification, evaluation and development of technical policies that will enable scale-up and roll-out of CCS and hydrogen.

Provide analysis of various technical policy, funding and regulatory frameworks on CCS and hydrogen projects, assess for unintended consequences for existing businesses, and make recommendations for underpinning advocacy activities. Support CCS and hydrogen team and regional Communications & External Affairs to develop advocacy strategies for identified regions where technical policies are critical for CCS and/or hydrogen deployment.

Manage internal CCS and hydrogen technical and funding policy relationships among all relevant stakeholders, including MENA H2&CCUS business, Strategy, Sustainability and Ventures, Regional Communications and External Affairs (C&EA), Legal, etc. to create a coherent, consistent company position.

Engage and educate relevant bp representatives in technical CCS and hydrogen to develop integrated messages that can influence government policy outcomes for the mutual benefit of society, bp and our customers.

Identify, develop and manage external stakeholder engagement and collaboration in support of the agreed CCS and hydrogen strategies. Identify, build and coordinate appropriate relationships to establish bp as a CCS and hydrogen leader and valued partner. Engage with technical legislative and regulatory bodies regarding the merits and consequences of proposed legislation and regulations in collaboration with Regional C&EA teams. Recommend how legislation can be designed and deployed to deliver optimal energy transition outcomes.

Efficiently optimize bp engagements with industry regulators and opinion formers including national and state policymakers, regulators and industry trade organizations. Ensure bp input is appropriate and globally coherent. Help shape technical industry messaging and provide influential stakeholders with information to enable them to form well founded, fact-based viewpoints.

Manage and coordinate activities across relevant local technical trade associations in collaboration with Regional C&EA teams.