Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Hydrogen &amp; CCS Regulatory Affairs Manager MENA

Hydrogen &amp; CCS Regulatory Affairs Manager MENA

Hydrogen & CCS Regulatory Affairs Manager MENA

  • Location United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi Emirate - Abu Dhabi
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144535BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the New Markets Senior Manager Hydrogen and CCS Regulatory Affairs within the Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs team.
Rapid scale-up of CCS (Carbon Capture Use and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support along with regulatory clarity.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as a

Hydrogen - CCS Regulatory Affairs Manager MENA
In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply. We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are highly welcomed too.

In this role you will:
  • Lead and manage technical policies, funding and advocacy elements in support of developing commercial CCS and hydrogen projects. Provide strategically important and business focused carbon risk management through the identification, evaluation and development of technical policies that will enable scale-up and roll-out of CCS and hydrogen.
  • Provide analysis of various technical policy, funding and regulatory frameworks on CCS and hydrogen projects, assess for unintended consequences for existing businesses, and make recommendations for underpinning advocacy activities. Support CCS and hydrogen team and regional Communications & External Affairs to develop advocacy strategies for identified regions where technical policies are critical for CCS and/or hydrogen deployment.
  • Manage internal CCS and hydrogen technical and funding policy relationships among all relevant stakeholders, including MENA H2&CCUS business, Strategy, Sustainability and Ventures, Regional Communications and External Affairs (C&EA), Legal, etc. to create a coherent, consistent company position.
  • Engage and educate relevant bp representatives in technical CCS and hydrogen to develop integrated messages that can influence government policy outcomes for the mutual benefit of society, bp and our customers.
  • Identify, develop and manage external stakeholder engagement and collaboration in support of the agreed CCS and hydrogen strategies. Identify, build and coordinate appropriate relationships to establish bp as a CCS and hydrogen leader and valued partner. Engage with technical legislative and regulatory bodies regarding the merits and consequences of proposed legislation and regulations in collaboration with Regional C&EA teams. Recommend how legislation can be designed and deployed to deliver optimal energy transition outcomes.
  • Efficiently optimize bp engagements with industry regulators and opinion formers including national and state policymakers, regulators and industry trade organizations. Ensure bp input is appropriate and globally coherent. Help shape technical industry messaging and provide influential stakeholders with information to enable them to form well founded, fact- based viewpoints.
  • Manage and coordinate activities across relevant local technical trade associations in collaboration with Regional C&EA teams.
What you will need to be successful:
  • Extensive years of experience in relevant industries with proven competencies in policy development, advocacy and regulatory affairs.
  • BSc degree (or equivalent) in a relevant discipline. This could include science and technology, environmental management, economics or social and political sciences.
  • A sound understanding of MENA hydrogen and CCS legislative and regulatory frameworks
  • Excellent networking capability and inter-personnel skills, influencing skills with both internal and external stakeholders
  • Experience of coordinating activities across internal and external organizational boundaries
  • A proven ability to work on and manage multiple simultaneous projects
  • Proactive and able to work to achieve agreed outcomes
  • A broad understanding of the science of climate change and the technologies that can be used to transition toward a low carbon economy.
  • Understanding of the scope of CCS and hydrogen and its applicability to power systems, energy intensive industries, heat and bioenergy.
  • Good leadership skills, with good communication and collaboration ability.

Apply Search all jobs at bp