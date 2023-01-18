The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the Senior Manager Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs within Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs team.
Rapid scale-up of CCUS (Carbon Capture Use and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCUS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support along with regulatory clarity.
The Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs Analyst is responsible for supporting identification of policies that enable roll out and value creation from CCUS and hydrogen and the technical policy and regulatory gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified, the Regulatory Affairs Analyst will support the team in developing and recommending appropriate policy measures along with advocacy activities for these measures.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education and Experience
Desirable