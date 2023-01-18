Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs Analyst

Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs Analyst

Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs Analyst

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144544BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the Senior Manager Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs within Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs team.

Rapid scale-up of CCUS (Carbon Capture Use and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCUS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support along with regulatory clarity.

The Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs Analyst is responsible for supporting identification of policies that enable roll out and value creation from CCUS and hydrogen and the technical policy and regulatory gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified, the Regulatory Affairs Analyst will support the team in developing and recommending appropriate policy measures along with advocacy activities for these measures.

Key Accountabilities

  • Support development and update of technical policies and advocacy elements in developing commercial CCUS and hydrogen projects. Support strategically important and business focused carbon risk management through the identification, evaluation and development of technical policies that will enable scale-up and roll-out of CCUS and hydrogen.
  • Provide analysis of various technical policy and regulatory frameworks on CCUS and hydrogen projects, assess for unintended consequences for existing businesses, and make recommendations for underpinning advocacy activities. Support CCUS and hydrogen team develop advocacy strategies for identified regions where policies are critical for CCUS and/or hydrogen deployment.
  • Support management of internal CCUS and hydrogen policy relationships among all relevant stakeholders, including US H2&CCUS business, Strategy, Sustainability and Ventures, Regional Communications and External Affairs (C&EA), Legal, etc. to create a coherent, consistent company position.
  • Engage and educate relevant bp representatives in CCUS and hydrogen to develop integrated messages that can influence government policy outcomes for the mutual benefit of society, bp and our customers.
  • Support external stakeholder engagement (i.e., identify develop, manage) and collaboration in support of the agreed CCUS and hydrogen strategies. Identify, build and coordinate appropriate relationships to establish bp as a CCUS and hydrogen leader and valued partner. Engage with legislative and regulatory bodies regarding the merits and consequences of proposed legislation and regulations. Recommend how legislation can be designed and deployed to deliver optimal energy transition outcomes.
  • Efficiently optimize bp engagements with industry regulators and opinion formers including national and state policymakers, regulators and industry trade organizations. Ensure bp input is appropriate and globally coherent. Support to shape industry messaging and provide influential stakeholders with information to enable them to form well founded, fact- based viewpoints.
  • Support team to manage and coordinate activities across relevant local trade associations.

Essential Education and Experience

  • BSc degree (or equivalent) in a relevant discipline. This could include science and technology, environmental management, economics or social and political sciences.
  • Experience in relevant industries with proven competencies in policy development, advocacy and regulatory affairs.
  • A sound understanding of US federal and state legislative and regulatory frameworks
  • Excellent networking capability and inter-personnel skills
  • Experience of coordinating activities across internal and external organizational boundaries
  • A proven ability to work on and manage multiple simultaneous projects and achieve successful outcomes.
  • Proactive and able to work to achieve agreed outcomes
  • A broad understanding of the science of climate change and the technologies that can be used to transition toward a low carbon economy.
  • Understanding of the scope of CCUS and hydrogen and its applicability to power systems, energy intensive industries, heat and bioenergy.
  • Understanding of the potential sources and uses of hydrogen.
  • Good leadership skills, with good communication and collaboration ability.
  • Accomplished communication and influencing skills with both internal and external stakeholders.

Desirable

  • Experience helping to lead multi-disciplinary teams to co-create strategic approaches through successful engagement with stakeholders.
  • Technical depth in one or more energy transition technologies
  • An awareness of subsurface uncertainty and risk management.
  • Experience in applying and assuring compliance with regulations.
  • Additional post graduate qualification in relevant subject.
  • Knowledge of national and state policy development and legislation in the US

Apply Search all jobs at bp