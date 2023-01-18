Job summary

The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the Senior Manager Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs within Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs team.



Rapid scale-up of CCUS (Carbon Capture Use and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCUS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support along with regulatory clarity.



The Hydrogen and CCUS Regulatory Affairs Analyst is responsible for supporting identification of policies that enable roll out and value creation from CCUS and hydrogen and the technical policy and regulatory gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified, the Regulatory Affairs Analyst will support the team in developing and recommending appropriate policy measures along with advocacy activities for these measures.

Key Accountabilities

Support development and update of technical policies and advocacy elements in developing commercial CCUS and hydrogen projects. Support strategically important and business focused carbon risk management through the identification, evaluation and development of technical policies that will enable scale-up and roll-out of CCUS and hydrogen.

Provide analysis of various technical policy and regulatory frameworks on CCUS and hydrogen projects, assess for unintended consequences for existing businesses, and make recommendations for underpinning advocacy activities. Support CCUS and hydrogen team develop advocacy strategies for identified regions where policies are critical for CCUS and/or hydrogen deployment.

Support management of internal CCUS and hydrogen policy relationships among all relevant stakeholders, including US H2&CCUS business, Strategy, Sustainability and Ventures, Regional Communications and External Affairs (C&EA), Legal, etc. to create a coherent, consistent company position.

Engage and educate relevant bp representatives in CCUS and hydrogen to develop integrated messages that can influence government policy outcomes for the mutual benefit of society, bp and our customers.

Support external stakeholder engagement (i.e., identify develop, manage) and collaboration in support of the agreed CCUS and hydrogen strategies. Identify, build and coordinate appropriate relationships to establish bp as a CCUS and hydrogen leader and valued partner. Engage with legislative and regulatory bodies regarding the merits and consequences of proposed legislation and regulations. Recommend how legislation can be designed and deployed to deliver optimal energy transition outcomes.

Efficiently optimize bp engagements with industry regulators and opinion formers including national and state policymakers, regulators and industry trade organizations. Ensure bp input is appropriate and globally coherent. Support to shape industry messaging and provide influential stakeholders with information to enable them to form well founded, fact- based viewpoints.

Support team to manage and coordinate activities across relevant local trade associations.