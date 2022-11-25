Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen and Renewables businesses (Solar and Wind).



To help deliver this growth, bp is looking to recruit several Hydrogen and Renewables Commercial Analyst who are able to provide commercial and financial skills, advice and guidance to the business as they look to screen potential investment opportunities and to define and progress the most attractive to investment decision.



As the Hydrogen and Renewables Commercial Analyst, you will work on one or more of the projects bp is progressing. You will be responsible for supporting/leading a broad range of commercial activities, including opportunity screening, project economic analysis, deal shaping, business case development and investment governance. You will be a critical team member who will see all aspect of the project and help to integrate and summarise them. This role will report to the Senior Commercial/Finance Manager.



Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for developing insightful economic evaluations and managing investment appraisal processes for LCE businesses, including:

• Build and manage project level economic models to ensure that they fairly reflect the business proposition and are compliant with bp’s policies

• Perform economic screening of emerging opportunities to enable focus on the ‘best’ opportunities

• Develop insightful project economic analysis and provide insights that help develop the optimal deal structure (pricing models, financing options, lowest cost analysis of competitors and cost assumptions)

• Acting as a Subject Matter Expert and key point of contact for financial modelling and the economic evaluation of new projects

• Developing business cases, management presentations and governance documentation to support internal business/investment decisions

• Partnering with project teams, helping them uncover value drivers and risks in their projects and ensuring value creation for bp pre- and post-investment.

• Supporting the development of bp’s Low Carbon Energy strategy through the development of portfolio tools and market analysis.

• Support the internal and external stakeholder and partner management processes including the day-to-day management of ongoing businesses and leading the development of growth opportunities.

• Identification of technology options to simplify, standardize, and automate reports and economic models



Essential Education:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics or equivalent business degree.

• CFA, CIMA or equivalent is a plus



Essential Skills and Experience:

• Experience at building and running project level discounted cashflow models

• Proven track record of generating insightful commercial analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions in complex value chains

• Ability to challenge assumptions and model inputs

• Deep commercial acumen demonstrated in prior roles and can translate commercial arrangements into financial models.

• Can apply financial and accounting concepts to financial models and has the ability to analyse financial statements (P&L, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow)

• Analytical skills – ability to understand data quickly and draw out key messages and insights while maintaining rigor and attention to details

• Able to confidently to present to business leaders

• Advanced MS Word and MS Power Point skills



Desirable criteria:

• Experience and/or understanding of drivers of renewable energy, power industry and gas value chain businesses

• Understands debt and equity structures, including off-balance sheet financing and joint venture arrangements, and hedging instruments

• Proficient with data science applications and/or Python

• Experience of Power BI

• Experience with, or a good understanding of Agile ways of working

