Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen and Renewables businesses (Solar and Wind). To help deliver this, the Hydrogen and Renewables Finance team works with the business to help them evaluate, prioritize and progress their projects by providing them with access to expert commercial and financial skills, advice and guidance.

Hydrogen and Renewables Commercial Finance Analyst



As the Hydrogen and Renewables Commercial Analyst, you will work on one or more of the projects bp is progressing. You will be responsible for supporting/leading a broad range of business activities, including development of the commercial strategy, project economic analysis, deal shaping, the development of the Business case, and investment governance. You will be a critical team member who will see all aspect of the project and help to integrate and summarise them. This role will report to the Senior Commercial/Finance Manager.



Key Accountabilities:



Responsible for developing insightful economic evaluations and managing investment appraisal processes for LCE businesses, including:

Own and manage the project economic models and business case, (incl. project finance models) for the appraisal of investments in renewables projects.

Develop insightful project economic analysis and provide insights that help develop the optimal deal structure (pricing models, financing options, lowest cost analysis of competitors and cost assumptions)

Acting as a Subject Matter Expert and key point of contact for financial modelling and the economic evaluation of new projects

Developing business cases, management presentations and governance documentation to support internal business/investment decisions

Partnering with project teams, helping them uncover value drivers and risks in their projects and ensuring value creation for bp pre- and post-investment.

Supporting the development of bp’s Low Carbon Energy strategy through the development of portfolio tools and market analysis.

Supporting integration of successful transactions into the bp LCE portfolio.

Support the internal and external stakeholder and partner management processes including the day-to-day management of ongoing businesses and leading the development of growth opportunities.

Identification of technology options to simplify, standardize, and automate reports and economic models

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics or equivalent business degree.

CFA, CIMA or equivalent is a plus

Essential Skills and Experience:

Proficiency in MS Excel and experience at building detailed financial models.

Experienced at using commercial analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions in complex value chains and can assess business and financial risks

Ability to challenge assumptions and model inputs

Deep commercial acumen demonstrated in prior roles and can translate commercial arrangements into financial models.

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

Can apply financial and accounting concepts to financial models and has the ability to analyse financial statements (P&L, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow)

Analytical skills – ability to understand data quickly and draw out key messages and insights while maintaining rigor and attention to details

Able to confidently to present to business leaders

Advanced MS Word and MS Power Point skills

Desirable: