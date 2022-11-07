At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen and Renewables businesses (Solar and Wind). To help deliver this, the Hydrogen and Renewables Finance team works with the business to help them evaluate, prioritize and progress their projects by providing them with access to expert commercial and financial skills, advice and guidance.
Hydrogen and Renewables Commercial Finance Analyst
As the Hydrogen and Renewables Commercial Analyst, you will work on one or more of the projects bp is progressing. You will be responsible for supporting/leading a broad range of business activities, including development of the commercial strategy, project economic analysis, deal shaping, the development of the Business case, and investment governance. You will be a critical team member who will see all aspect of the project and help to integrate and summarise them. This role will report to the Senior Commercial/Finance Manager.
Key Accountabilities:
Responsible for developing insightful economic evaluations and managing investment appraisal processes for LCE businesses, including: