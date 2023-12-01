I&C Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp TSI:bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.About Role:Provision of deep Instrument and Control (I&C) expertise and judgment in service of the assets, working closely with Squad Leads to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require discipline engineering input to resolve. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization, related to instrumented protective systems, process controls and alarms, fiscal and support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Provides ICE subject area expertise related to instrumented protective systems and process controls in support of the TSI based region squads and solutions program activity

Assess, prioritize and support the delivery of the subject area engineering backlog

Maintains 6wk, 12wk, 8Q lookahead and prioritizes the subject area backlog to support the Squad Leads to deliver against agreed priorities and KPIs

Provides ICE expertise to MoCs, brownfield projects and modifications, hazard identification and risk assessment processes

Lead and contribute to the Functional Safety Programme / Region work scopes

Define and deliver the Self-Verification of owned Engineered Barriers and Performance Standards

Provides ICE expertise to ensure that cyber security risk controls are in place on all regional automation systems and that associated barriers are proactively handled

Ensures that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of CMMS and Operator Workbench efficiency

Performs reliability analysis for instrument, control and electrical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics

Leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is instrumentation and control equipment

Assures quality and consistency of surveillance and accurate reporting of excursions

Reviews and approves discipline-owned critical document updates including but not limited to P&ID, PFD, Operating Procedures and Cause and Effects

Deliver the technical requirements that underpin the agreements with supplier for control and instrumentation including company standard requirements and Functional Design Specifications. Work directly with MACs (Main Automation Contractors) and MIC (Main Instrument Contractors) on implementation of Joint Development Plan

Plans and provide technical feedback to MAC / MIC performance to support the implementation of the Main Automation Contractor and Main Instrumentation Contractor strategy on projects

Work with projects, operations and suppliers to resolve control and instrument technical and supply issues as required

Records relevant findings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons

Participates to digitalization initiatives by defining the operational needs for the subject area and actively contribute for the design, development and implementation of the digital solution

Lead and develop a plan for obsolescence management and provide oversight for implementation

Lead and develop a plan for digital security compliance for ICE systems including agreement of SV schedule with Squad Lead

Perform oversight on contractor’s day-to-day activities in support of the Programmes / asset operations

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Mechatronics / Instrumentation / Chemical Engineering / electrical

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or registered professional engineer

TUV certification

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent

Total years of experience:

8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of instrument and control equipment including troubleshooting support, reliability, obsolescence and equipment lifecycle issues, alarms management, functional safety, digital security and software in oil & gas processing facilities

Good knowledge of governing codes, industry standards (eg - API, IEC, ISA, ATEX, IEEE, BS) and local laws relevant to I&C engineering, and proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for instrument and control equipment

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office

Process or Process Control Engineering experience at a Refinery or Petrochemical Plant

Good working knowledge of the control system platform(s) of at least one major DCS vendor

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience with application of process control and/or advanced process control with a significant amount of this experience gained from working in an operational environment

Experience with brownfield modifications, equipment skid packages design, front end engineering, prioritising, technical evaluation

Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management, process safety management and contractor performance management

Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure

You will work with

ICE Discipline Team

Maintenance Engineering

Operations personnel

Refinery Teams

Shift Support : USA / UK / India

Travel requirements : Up to 10%



Skills:

