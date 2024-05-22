I&E Control System Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The I&E Engineer is a key position for the safe and reliable operation of the electrical power systems, instrumentation, and control systems on BP’s pipeline transportation facilities. In addition to traditional instrumentation and control system engineering you will play a crucial role in safeguarding our US Terminals and Pipeline oil and gas pipeline infrastructure. The cyber security responsibilities will include the long-term planning and execution of cyber defenses to critical OT infrastructure.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide leadership and technical support for fixing and solving the instrumentation, control system, and electrical issues that may occur on BP’s Terminal and Pipeline assets. It is very important that the electrical engineer be able to interface and communicate with operations and maintenance personnel. Where necessary coordinate vendor support and lead the team through resolution.

Provide feedback to each facility for the development of electrical modifications or new projects as they are identified for reliability improvement, risk mitigation and process efficiency.

Provide technical electrical and control system input and design support for the facilities’ Management of Change (MOC), Risk Assessments (HAZOPS) and Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA).

Review and provide recommendations to the Terminal and Pipeline Electrical Site Practices as needed to include the latest technological advances, safety practices and regulatory agencies.

Provide technical assistance and direction to and assistance of BP’s maintenance personnel, contractors and suppliers regarding inspection and testing activities associated with electrical related facility changes.

Assist the project teams in project feasibility, scoping, solution evaluation, technical design, equipment selection, operating philosophy, etc

Maintain awareness and understanding of BP internal company requirements and relevant Security Directives issued by regulatory bodies such as DHS/TSA.

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to establish and maintain internal cybersecurity requirements and ensure compliance throughout the operational technology environment.

Conduct regular field visits to sites to complete updates to the operating systems and antivirus software in the OT environment, adhering to maintenance schedules and minimizing disruption to operations.

Conduct detailed testing and validation of OS and AV updates in a lab environment before deployment to production systems.

Supervise the performance and efficiency of updated operating systems and antivirus software, promptly addressing any issues or concerns.

Provide assistance and technical direction to the facilities’ maintenance personnel.

About you:

Experienced in specifying flow transmitters, pressure transmitters, temperature transmitters, custody transfer flow computers, level transmitters, gas detection systems.

Experienced in Emerson/GE PLC programming and Wonderware HMI programming.

Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, Computer Science, Information Security, or a related field. Relevant certifications (e.g., GICSP, OSCP, CISSP) are highly desirable.

Proven experience (8+ years) working in the field of cybersecurity, with a specific focus on operational technology, control systems, HMIs, and PLCs.

Deep understanding of industrial control systems (ICS), SCADA, PLCs, and other related technologies used in oil and gas pipeline operations.

Proven understanding of OT cybersecurity frameworks, standards, and practices (e.g., ISA/IEC 62443) and their application in the oil and gas sector.

Experience with updating and maintaining operating systems and antivirus software in OT environments.

Working knowledge of industry codes (NFPA 70 NEC, NFPA 70E, API RP 500, and other various NFPA and IEEE codes and standards)

Experienced and knowledgeable in onshore pipeline and terminal operations.

Experienced in the design, start-up commissioning and loop checkout of PLC I/O

Experienced in PID loop tuning

Experienced in cyber security barriers for Windows operating system and anti-malware applications.

Strong communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to coordinate with multi-functional teams, site personnel, and external collaborators.

Ability to travel to various sites for field visits to complete update activities as the need arises.

A proactive and meticulous approach to work

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

