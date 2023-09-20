I&E Intern

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience and learning about the organization and the business. Interns work for a fixed period of time.



Job Description:

About the role:

provide a comprehensive understanding of IT operations within a professional setting. Through this internship, you will gain practical experience, develop technical skills, and contribute to the success of the organization's IT department.

As an IT Intern, you will have the opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experience in a professional IT environment. You will work closely with experienced IT professionals and enhance your technical skills. This internship will also provide networking opportunities and the chance to learn about various aspects of IT operations.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist in troubleshooting and resolving hardware and software issues for end-users.

Install, configure, and maintain computer systems and applications.

Provide technical support to employees regarding IT-related matters.

Assist in managing and maintaining the organization's network infrastructure.

Collaborate with the I&E team to develop and implement new technologies.

Perform regular system backups and ensure data integrity.

Assist in monitoring and maintaining IT security systems.

Assist in the procurement and inventory management of IT equipment and software.

Conduct research on emerging technologies and present findings to the IT team.

Assist in documenting IT processes, procedures, and troubleshooting guides.

Essential Education & Requirements :

Omani National

Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Minimum GPA of 2.8

Open for 2021,2022,2023 graduates.

Strong knowledge of computer hardware, software, and operating systems.

Basic understanding of networking concepts and protocols.

Proficient in troubleshooting and problem-solving.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.

Basic understanding of IT security principles.

Familiarity with Microsoft Office applications.

Willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

