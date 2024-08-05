Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the I&E Maintenance Planner is responsible for processing quality work orders, producing work packs, following the Work Management standard, and ensuring all plans follow safety and reliability protocols. They are also responsible for planning I&E maintenance work order tasks by clearly identifying the work needed by craft and contractors, access, equipment, and materials to complete the job safely and efficiently. They also safely improve work force productivity and work quality by anticipating and eliminating potential delays through the planning of labor, specialty tools, parts, and materials.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for health, safety, and environmental performance to achieve the goal of no accidents, no harm to people and no harm to the environment

Supports the implementation of safety improvement recommendations

Achieves and adheres to HSE+C goals and policies

Prepare and develop job packages that include HSSE procedures/documents, shop papers, bills of materials (BoM), drawings, pictures, QA/QC information and technical procedures/documents based on the job and work scope. Develop and maintain a job package library of Maintenance Order (MO) plans within a computerized maintenance management system

Efficiently maintain a daily backlog based on start and finish date in support of all safety and compliance goals (IWR / BWON). Clean up and prioritized work

Work with the Asset Team to identify the need for a L2 HITRA and make requests for supporting documentation for the L2 process to proceed

Handle the backlog of MOs per the Asset Team within a computerized maintenance management system (ex. SAP)

Generate requisitions for specialty tools, rentals, materials, or contractor services required to support execution of work in the field

Responsible for conducting job site and field walk-downs for the work

Review work requests prioritized by the Asset and create detailed plans that include safety hazards, safety controls, job tasks, cost estimates, number and type of crafts, labor hour estimates, BoM, specialty tools, equipment, specialty contractors, services, transportation equipment, etc.

I&E Planner or Engineering can update and/or create BoM materials

Perform job / site survey

Consider if SME is needed to assist with plan

Consider whether pre-defined Task List can be used

Assign task list to maintenance order

Enter or update Operations on the plan

Consider if materials or services are needed

Search for spare parts (BOM)

Work with Engineering on spare part (BOM) changes. If available, search catalog for material / service

Consider if material / service to be added to catalog or amended / Planner may request for technical approval so it can be added to the catalog prior to use or for future use (I&E & Engineering will determine if item to be included in BOM)

Consider if material needs technical approval

Enter long text material/service on plan

Update Operation to accommodate service

Consider type of service

Enter Service Limit on plan

Enter material required for the MO. Be conscious of material lead times and how they affect the Basic Dates.

Identify L2RA / Isolation Plan (if needed)

Release the finalized plan

Purchase requirements approved

Cancel MOs – through verification of work completion or as directed

Requirements:

Electrician and Instrumentation background

History of demonstrating strong attention to detail

Proficient using SAP and Microsoft Office

Strong interpersonal and influence skills

Able to work in the United States without sponsorship. International relocation is not available.

Preferred:

Formal education or equivalent experience within the industrial (energy sector) maintenance and/or construction fields

Maintenance technician experience

Experience with: dolphin, Planning SharePoint, Adobe Acrobat Pro, Shared Drives, MVP Work Management Process.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineers who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to request any necessary accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

