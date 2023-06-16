I&E Shop Tech

Entity:Production & Operations
The Instrumentation and Electrical Technician will be working with electrical equipment such as motors, control circuitry, logic systems, transmitters, control valves, analyzers, distributive control systems, radio & communications systems, and PLC’s. We are looking for candidates who can problem solve, overcome obstacles, and make good decisions working positively in a team-first environment. The candidate must also be able to effectively communicate work issues and document outcomes and other key accountabilities such as:
The Cherry Point Refinery is currently accepting applications for Instrument and Electrical Shop Technician positions. The I&E Technician is responsible for performing maintenance work associated with the production or refining of oil and gas.
Pay starts at $39.69/hour for Tech 1 with the opportunity to advance to $56.15/hour for Tech 5, plus overtime. Some of our benefits include medical, dental, vision, pension, and a 401k matching contribution, vacation, and 9 paid holidays per year.
The hiring class will start on October 2023 after successful completion of our application screening and pre-employment testing.
Are you full of energy and passion towards new challenges? Ideal candidates will have a High School Diploma or equivalent and 4+ years applicable military or trade experience, electrical license or technical school degree/certificate with proven experience working on electrical systems, instrumentation, radio & communications systems, or analyzers in an environment that requires exceptional teamwork and self-reliance with a focus on safety. Ability to work independently and in a team environment while being self-motivated and safety conscious is vital to succeed in this role. Basic computer skills such MS office or web-based applications would greatly benefit the role holder.
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is not available for remote working
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
