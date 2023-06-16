I&E Shop Tech

Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



About the role



The Instrumentation and Electrical Technician will be working with electrical equipment such as motors, control circuitry, logic systems, transmitters, control valves, analyzers, distributive control systems, radio & communications systems, and PLC’s. We are looking for candidates who can problem solve, overcome obstacles, and make good decisions working positively in a team-first environment. The candidate must also be able to effectively communicate work issues and document outcomes and other key accountabilities such as:

Troubleshooting, calibrations, installs, repairs and maintenance of all instrumentation and electrical equipment in the refinery.

Maintain a safe work environment and adherence to all company safe practices, policies, and procedures.

Assist in the preparation for repair, installation or maintenance of typical processing and refining equipment.

Interface positively with operations, process control, project, and engineering teams involved with assignments.

Effectively communicate and document work results

The Cherry Point Refinery is currently accepting applications for Instrument and Electrical Shop Technician positions. The I&E Technician is responsible for performing maintenance work associated with the production or refining of oil and gas.

​Pay starts at $39.69/hour for Tech 1 with the opportunity to advance to $56.15/hour for Tech 5, plus overtime. Some of our benefits include medical, dental, vision, pension, and a 401k matching contribution, vacation, and 9 paid holidays per year.

The hiring class will start on October 2023 after successful completion of our application screening and pre-employment testing.

About you

Are you full of energy and passion towards new challenges? Ideal candidates will have a High School Diploma or equivalent and 4+ years applicable military or trade experience, electrical license or technical school degree/certificate with proven experience working on electrical systems, instrumentation, radio & communications systems, or analyzers in an environment that requires exceptional teamwork and self-reliance with a focus on safety. Ability to work independently and in a team environment while being self-motivated and safety conscious is vital to succeed in this role. Basic computer skills such MS office or web-based applications would greatly benefit the role holder.



The successful candidate will be:

Working in all weather conditions, indoors and outdoors. Walking or crawling on uneven surfaces and platforms

Climbing and descending stairs and ladders

Working in confined spaces and on elevated platforms

Ability to wear a self-contained breathing apparatus or respirator if needed

Wearing chemical and splash resistant personal protective equipment

Lifting and carrying up to 50 pounds, bending, stooping, twisting, reaching and stretching, pushing, pulling, dragging 50-yards, balancing, kneeling, use of hands

Working a schedule of four 10-hour days (M-Th), a rotating 10-hour day mini-shift (Wed-Sat), working overtime and responding to callouts 24/7-365 days per year, working night shifts as required

Maintain basic work skills qualifications through face to face and virtual training mechanisms.

Serving on the Refinery Emergency Response team as needed

TWIC card is required



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.