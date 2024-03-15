I&E Technician - Measurement Tech

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



I&E / Measurement Technician position is responsible for carrying out planned or unplanned maintenance and repair activities on a wide range of electronic equipment, Measurement, process control, and/or safety systems.





Responsible for the installation, maintenance, operation, and accuracy of all-natural gas and/or liquid measurement and control facilities located in the Permian Basin

Install, inspect, test, adjust, maintain, operate, troubleshoot, repair, calibrate, and remove advanced measurement, control and regulation equipment, SCADA and quality equipment.

Detect measurement error and correct volumes as needed and provide supporting documentation.

Monitor gas and liquid volumes through the measurement system, ensure all corrections are applied and proper qualities are applied.

Interpret and apply electrical and electronic schematics pertaining to EFM and measurement electronics.

Assess all facets of assigned facilities to ensure accurate measurement and maintaining the company lost and unaccounted for production with a high degree of ownership.

Perform audits of custody transfer and control data when necessary

Responsible for the general upkeep and maintenance of all facilities and equipment phases, oil, Gas, and water allocations as needed.

Oversee the construction and/or maintenance activities performed by third parties.

Identify, report, and correct safety and environmental concerns.

Complete appropriate documentation and paperwork

Demonstrate performance toward operational excellence.

Other duties as assigned.



5 years experience in oil and gas or related industry

Preference for someone who is certified, in gas and liquids measurement, or has completed an apprentice program or equivalent. Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Experience with work management systems (SAP, Maximo, or similar)

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and Measurement/automation/instrumentation systems

Ideal candidates will have completed schooling in Industrial Measurement, have a relevant associate’s degree, or have extensive experience with measurement and operations in automation, instrumentation, systems.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $86,000 - $127,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



