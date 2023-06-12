Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

On the BPX Energy Haynesville Operations Team, the Instrument and Electrical (I&E) Technician plans and executes routine preventative and corrective maintenance on electrical and instrumentation systems. Responsibilities include work management prioritization, production deferral resolution, and vendor coordination for material sourcing and work execution. This individual plays a key role in assuring safe, stable, and reliable operation of Haynesville production sites through rigorous defect elimination. Tasks include disassembly, reassembly, calibration, repair, and troubleshooting of process control instrumentation, valves and analyzers. As a member of the Haynesville Operations Team, this position reports to one of the Production Team Leads in the Shreveport area.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Effectively follow all company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Troubleshoot and identify equipment problems and obtain any necessary support

Manage vendor coordination as necessary to support maintenance execution

Conduct safety verifications with contractors to confirm policy adherence and safe work practices

Effectively manage prioritization of field wide work requests to improve safety, reliability, and ops efficiency

Perform work on power generation systems

Maintain knowledge of field electrical equipment

Responsible for driving a culture of reliability and continuous improvement

Responsible for identifying all risks associated with any assigned work prior to execution

Responsible for supporting and planning of corrective maintenance plans

Responsible for identifying improvement opportunities and defect elimination opportunities in the day to day execution of work

Responsible for daily recording of pertinent work order information (failure reporting, improvements, time, request for master data changes, lessons learned, etc.)

Ability to interpret technical drawings

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct and model BP’s Values & Behaviors.

Experience working with cloud-based SCADA hosts and historians

Experience with several Remote Transmitting Unit (RTU) models including programming and troubleshooting

Proven ability to investigate root causes of problems and implement solutions to prevent future occurrence

Preferred Education and Qualifications:

Minimum of High School Diploma or Equivalent

I/E/A technical degree preferred

3-5 years I/E experience in oil and gas or equivalent industry required

Experience with instrumentation, Radio communications, and a wide range of RTU types

Automation / Telecommunication experience

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $65,000-$136,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

