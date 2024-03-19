I+E Technician

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Advert

Seeking self-motivated and experienced contract electrician/automation technician to assist in performing troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance of electrical equipment and automation systems within Eagle Ford Midstream. We have five production facilities applying electrical systems ranging from 12volt to 5000 volts. Currently seeking technician primarily for Hawkville side of field but duties can range across entire asset. Refer to Map on last page for specific locations.

Electrical/Automation tech will be a member of a multi-discipline team responsible for maintaining the process and utilities systems in a safe and efficient manner. Responsibilities include performing safe delivery of maintenance work on facilities. The main purpose of the position is to ensure safe a reliable availability of electrically driven equipment and automation systems throughout Eagle Ford Midstream.

Key Accountabilities

Enforce Electrical Safe Work Practices

Ensure compliance with NEC code and NFPA 70E Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace.

Maintain requirements for usage and testing of electrical PPE in accordance with NFPA 70E.

Address equipment efficiently, settle root cause of the problem, and implement the accurate repair that will deliver safe and reliable operation of the equipment.

Fixing and Maintenance of low and medium voltage equipment

Build and follow Maintenance procedures and practices for electrical/automation equipment including but not limited to: IR Scanning of Electrical panels, MCCs, and Switchgear Battery Maintenance and testing Operation of Metal Clad Switchgear Switching procedures to accomplishing isolation of electrical equipment and creation of electrically safe working condition. Transformer maintenance and testing Electric Motor solving and maintenance including bearing greasing. Ground Resistance Testing Burner Management Systems Flares Flow, pressure, temperature, and level transmitters of various manufacturer Valve controls, positioners, and actuators Gas and Electric driven Compressor end device and function testing Solving and repair of PLC and DCS systems. Maintenance and repair of UPS systems.



Follow all safety, environmental and regulatory rules applicable to facility and completes Control of Work requirements daily.

Responsible for identifying and knowing the tools, materials, and procedures prior to the execution of work.

Enforce continuous improvement and reliability

Schedule and complete work orders in SAP

Able to participate in call out schedule for nights and weekends.

Education

High School Diploma or equivalent experience

Crucial Requirements

Experience in the electrical industry with low and medium voltage equipment up to 5000vac.

Knowledge of electrical industry standards for Electrical Safety in the Workplace.

Knowledge of electrical diagrams and drawings used to identify flow and isolation of electrical



Knowledge of PLC and control systems

Knowledge of electronic and pneumatic instrumentation philosophies

Proficient in use of electronic field devices such as Lap top computer HART Communicator Pneumatic pumps and Crystal gauge for calibrating transmitters Digital Multimeter Amp probe Insulation tester



Desirable Criteria

Strong team working skills, along with experience working with engineers and multidisciplinary teams.

Basic to advanced knowledge of electronic maintenance monitoring planning systems.

Basic to advanced computer skills with proficiency in excel, word, email, accessing internet for manuals and tech support.

Detail oriented reporting

Focused alignment to timeframes and completion of time sensitive compliance requirements.

Job Requirements

Safety:

FRC pants and long sleeve shirt

Steel toe boots with e-hazard rating and leather uppers

Hard hat

Safety glasses (Z87)

Class 00 insulated electrical gloves (shall be tested every 6 months)- BPX will provide higher rated gloves at facilities as required.

Arc Flash Rated Face Sheild

Arc Flash Rated Balaclava

Personal Lock keyed only to that lock

4 gas monitor

Schedule:

Scheduled 40-hour work week. Overtime as vital in accordance with fatigue policy.

Four 10-hour day work week (Mon-Thurs or Tues-Friday depending on arrangement with other technicians to improve team availability.

Call out schedule Tech will be encouraged to be on call for one week per month. Tech encouraged to be available, mentally prepared to work, and able to respond within ½ hour of call



Salary

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $85,000 - 132,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



