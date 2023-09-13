IEH Procurement Lead – Rotterdam

Job summary

In 2020, bp announced its net zero ambition, aiming to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. As part of the strategy to transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, bp will diversify the company into different forms of energy, including renewables, biofuels and hydrogen. bp plans to develop the Rotterdam refinery into an integrated energy hub – a manufacturing site, taking various hydrocarbon and low carbon feedstocks, turning them into sellable products, increasing optionality and taking advantage of low carbon energy to power the asset and surrounding industry. In essence, a refinery with expanded green operational elements that can be adapted regionally to changing customer demands. As the Integrated Energy Hub Project Procurement Execution Advisor, you will have the overall team leadership and procurement delivery accountability for the low carbon projects at the Rotterdam refinery as it is developed into an integrated energy hub.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Integrated Energy Hub Contracts and Procurement Lead - Rotterdam

In this role You will:

Be accountable for procurement delivery and execution for the infrastructure project scopes

Own the procurement team for the various package delivery scopes

Be the focal point for the Programme and Project Leadership Team and external partner integration

Lead and coordinate the implementation of the hub contracting and procurement strategies

Supervise timely execution of contracts to meet project schedules and the resultant contractor performance management.

Be the procurement interface into local leadership teams and requirements beyond immediate Rotterdam project needs.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree in Engineering, Procurement, Law or other technical field

Master’s Degree (MBA or equivalent) and Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent is desired

experience of Project and Refinery Contracting and Procurement including contracting strategy development and identification of opportunities and value levers that enable effective execution and delivery.

Skilled at leading through complexity, implementing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

Strong influential leadership and integration skills to work with projects to deliver pragmatic value driven decisions.

Deep understanding of the potential executive risks to assess appropriate allocation.

Experience of Construction RFP Package preparation and evaluation.

Experience of contract management and performance activities of Contracts including organisational change and variation negotiation.

Knowledge of current project management, contracting and procurement standard practices including new and emerging digital tools.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, contractors and project leadership.

Experience and ability to craft different risk / reward commercial and contracting models.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.