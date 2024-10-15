IM Program Delivery Services Lead - West - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!



About the Role

Be responsible for and lead the Integrity Management Programs Delivery team at bpTSI, delivering crucial delivering integrity engineering services to refineries, central programs, projects, and production regions. The IM Programs Delivery Lead works with a global team to implement and sustain bp’s corrosion management and inspection improvement programs.

The role will lead a team of engineers focused on developing, executing, and sustaining risk-based inspection (RBI) programs and integrity builds. This includes but is not limited to supporting the governance processes associated with damage mechanisms reviews (DMRs) and DMR revalidations, developing inspection strategies, inspection practices, procedures & guides relating to static pressure equipment (Pressure Vessels, Piping, Heat Exchangers and Tanks), and using and updating inspection data management systems and tools (IDMS).

The IM Programs Delivery Lead has significant experience in integrity management programs, strategy development and their implementation, specifically:

Experience implementing a new RBI program at an operating facility or hands on experience maintaining an existing RBI program and other integrity programs.

Strong track record of leading major changes across organizational, geographic and cultural boundaries.

Demonstrated ability to influence diverse stakeholders to achieve common goals and standardization across the company,

Strong program management skills and delivery oriented

Applies practical solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, & standardization of engineering processes and workflows.

Supports self-verification processes in partnership with other central and site teams

Supports long-term safe operation of the assets by reviewing integrity data and providing technical analysis

Contractor oversight and performance management skills

Additionally, the IM Programs Delivery Lead recommends and monitor metrics to the global program lead to measure the effectiveness and the impact of the global programs. Adherence to the bp Operating Management System (OMS) and safety leadership principles to build a purposeful, winning, and caring culture.

What you will deliver

Discipline Related:

Liaise between central discipline & functions and site representatives for scoping, scheduling, & resourcing DMRs, DMR revalidations, and their supporting processes.

Manage various stakeholder relationships & communications/alignment

Secure commitments & resources for schedule & resource across central & sites

Recommend budget and supervise the spend for work scope planning and execution

Coordinate with asset owners & site HSSE to understand, accept, & commit to action on overall asset risk review, consequence-driven risks, and DMR recommendations.

Manage DMR revalidation schedule deferrals & unit prioritization with site integrity superintendents

Manage performance of programs and services delivery using Microsoft Azure ADO boards (set up tasks, schedules and supervise progress and completion against the plan).

Manage combined teams of bp engineers and contractors towards overall work you're doing from DMR/r and its preparation per annual plan

Identify continuous improvement opportunities for the DMR revalidation process and support corporate document revisions

Serve as a technical resource for DMR revalidations for risk distribution, consequence-driven risks, RBI analyses, and DMR recommendations

Support the global RBI workflow definition, development, implementation, and standardization. Draw connections between DMR (/r) and RBI workflow, processes and their execution

Develop capability in DMR and RBI, including developing and delivering training materials and coaching site users

Support the planning of TAR inspection scope using RBI and provide guidance and provide services on RBI reassessment and ever-greening.

Support self-verification processes and understand and provide interpretations and support conformance with applicable bp’s engineering technical practices and industry codes and regulations.

Lead, develop and update inspection strategies and plans as needed using IDMS. Managing integrity and inspection information using the IDMS.

Supports and fully engages with TAR, Projects, Maintenance and Integrity teams as required for scope development.

Supports and provide inputs for performance management through implementation, measurement and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

Maintains a relationship with the wider integrity community to share lessons learned with a view to continuous improvement of practices, procedures, workflow or specifications.

Assists in developing and applying technical practices to support control of the successful delivery of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.

People and business related:

Create an inclusive working environment where everyone can make a difference and give their best in alignment with bp’s “who we are” framework

Build organizational capability, deliver development plans for junior staff and assess and manage team performance

Manage a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture, whilst delivery performance management, technical development, and coaching

Drive continuous improvement through the development and monitoring of key performance indicators (KPIs). Including region technical and bpTSI performance indicators.

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Education requirements - BSc or BEng or MEng or international equivalent in Mechanical Engineering or related engineering and science discipline

Preferred education/certifications - API certifications and active participation in industry forums (API, AMPP (former NACE etc.) and Professional accreditation in either Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Total years of experience: 15+ years of relevant experience in Integrity Management in oil and gas

Must have experiences/skills

Understand equipment strategies concept. Knowledge of RBI Methodology (API RP 580, API RP 581 etc.) and its practical application.

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Experience with Inspection data management system (IDMS)

Experience with computerized maintenance management systems (E.g. SAP, Maximo etc.) and their interfaces with IDMS

Work experience with relevant inspection codes and standards to meet regulatory compliance and also have a working knowledge of other codes such as API 510, 570, 571, 579, 653, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN and ANSI.

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation, cathodic protection, coating excellence, and current with all mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Experience of working in an oil and gas processing / refinery/ Petrochemical plant.

Equipment inspection experience

Substantial relevant experience in pressure systems integrity engineering for oil & gas processing, refining and/or chemical facilities.

Proven ability in practical application of company and industry engineering standards and practices for P&O mechanical equipment

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management, process safety management and contractor performance management

People leadership, teamwork and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries – experience in leading multi-discipline Integrity teams

Experience and deep technical understanding of risk and integrity management in operation of O&G facilities

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to effectively communicate with teams at all levels in the field and office and demonstrated ability to build and coach large technical teams in an international environment.

Experience in creating value through the formation and delivery of cost-effective improvement programs

Program management, control and performance skills and experience

Fluet in English written and oral-Conversant with industry standards on Digital Security Requirements

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Advanced knowledge of working with Agile principles and tools

Experience leading global distributed teams.

Customer service mindset

Excellent value acumen and understanding of business performance cycle.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

