IM Systems & Tools Advisor - TSI

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The IM Systems & Tools Advisor will be responsible for delivering IM activities, using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to support standardization and consistency of processes and provide guidance on the best approach for improving reliability performance to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations

Road mapping, delivering improvements and enhancements to any of the IM systems and tools (e.g., GE-APM, Bentley APM, AA&T etc…).

Day to day performance of all IM tools, sustaining and maintaining of the systems.

Guide the Product PMO Lead and Digital Team to achieve improved business user experience for each of the systems.

Prioritization and delivery excellence for the business user requirements whilst maintaining collaborative relationship with the digital teams.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for integrating the regions and functions, PMO Lead and Digital teams for improved working efficiency and communication, resulting in an integrated workflow and minimized interfaces for the business.

Optimize team performance and foster excellence in team dynamics while role-modelling bp values and promoting a positive mentaility.

Manages all systems permissions and security

Maintains system & tools budgets, tracks and estimates costs and license requirements.

Ensures systematic and consistent use of tools

Accountable for managing and quality assurance activities associated with data loading into any of the IM tools. This includes but is not limited to prioritization, coordination, quality assurance, trouble shooting and rectification where required.

Accountable for providing support to regions where any system malfunction is recorded and work with the digital team to ensure business continuity is not impacted. Also responsible for communicating bug fixes.

Acts to foster excellence in the team’s delivery through effective project management, prioritization of activities, removal of impediments, and utilization of agile principles

Support with the development and planning of the strategic roadmap activities for system enhancements and its implementation.

Review the system enhancement activities undertaken by the team and provide key business inputs ensuring customer satisfaction.

Identification and implementation of continuous improvement opportunities to support and maintain systems.

Evaluate risks associated with the processes and plan for their mitigation with the team

Oversee design, development, and testing of the system enhancements along with management of change interventions to deploy the enhancements across the IM business.

Product enhancements: Liaison with the digital teams for quality delivery as per defined timelines and manage resources to ensure delivery

Oversee progress and resolution of tickets raised by various business users

Documentation of associated work process and accountable for team’s delivery of training and communication material to end users, including conducting any Community of Practice or training sessions as per plan and business requirements

Education:

10-15 years Engineering / Inspection Engineering background or other relevant university degree with proven experience in integrity management, risk management, inspection management. Project management and strategic experience a plus.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience of working in an oil and gas processing / refinery plant and able to network across disciplines and regions/refineries.

Deep knowledge and understanding of IT systems, Inspection Data Management systems and interactions with other databases.

Understands management of IT system security fundamentals.

Solid project management experience and stakeholder / interface management

General working knowledge with SAP applications, Business Objects, PowerBi, etc.

Good eye for business & performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions.

Working knowledge of RBI Methodologies and its practical application.

Demonstrated ability in the identification and delivery of global, site, and functional training requirement planning and Execution of work

Demonstrable record for improving the IDMS to achieve the business need in system effectiveness and efficiency.

Experience with computerized maintenance management systems (e.g., SAP, Maximo etc.) and their interfaces with IDMS.

Proficient and experience with PowerBi

Willingness to expand knowledge to other IDMS than Meridium e.g. Bentley APM

Facilitate collaborative relationships within the team & other partners

Engage in difficult conversations with stakeholders across various levels

Fosters learning, sharing of knowledge and continuous improvement

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

