IM&D Central Materials Data Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

We are currently recruiting for a Materials Data Specialist to act as a single point of contact for Global materials data support. Including but not limited to creation, updates, removal or enrichment of master data information.



Job Description:

This position strategically supports Global catalogue infrastructure whilst striving for excellence in compliance standards and technical requirements. The role is responsible for providing subject matter expertise of Global materials processes in coordination with technical functions, procurement, suppliers and regional representatives

Responsibilities;

Operate and maintain materials master data management systems

Provide QA expertise on materials data creation and changes to catalogue process supported by offshore resourcing

Develop, implement and deploy materials data standards and templates

Provide assurance that data standards are being met

Monitor dashboard metrics and provide proactive support where incompliant trends are identified

Participate and lead materials data projects, which includes planning, team establishment, collaborator management, etc.

Identify data quality improvement initiatives, complete analysis and propose optimisation opportunities

Ensure clear prioritisation of maintenance data management activities using Agile techniques

Collaborate between key stakeholders, data teams, subject matter experts, and data professionals enabling clear communication of key changes

Ensure configuration and implementation of Materials Data Systems and Tools

Requirements;

Understanding and in-depth knowledge of industrial, construction and materials data, including relevant standards and specifications

In depth experience in SAP GUI, ECC and SRM with capability to mentor regions on required functionality usage

Excellent interpersonal skills including ability to interact optimally within a diverse multicultural Operation

Understanding of OMS and asset life cycle

Meaningful experience in technical roles supporting Energy organisations

Experienced in global material catalogue management and usage of various analytical tools

Experience working in Agile\SCRUM methodology

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.