Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:



Summary:

We are now looking for an IM&D Projects Delivery Specialist who will lead the IMD activities associated portfolios of smaller and lower risk projects to deliver data, documents, and models to end users on the project, bp Solutions and production via the ALIM database.



Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani and Indian nationals! Location in India - Pune.



We expect you to:

Build the IMD section of the Project Execution Plan to ensure IMD requirements are understood by the wider project team.

Review the work scope and project coordination procedure for all project contracts to ensure data, models and documents enter ALIM in accordance with project IM implementation plan, and documents associated with it.

Contribute to the contractor bid evaluations, answer clarifications. Attend kick-off meetings to ensure the selected contractors understand the IMD requirements and deliver the required processes, tools and resources.

Review the requirements for purchase orders to ensure documents, data and models flow into ALIM in line with the implementation plan of the project information management and associated documents.

Attend kick off meetings with suppliers and answer clarifications to ensure that selected suppliers understand the IMD expectations and deliver the tools, processes, and resources to manage and deliver data, documents and models related to the purchase order.

Performance-manage the delivery of documents, models and data from the source to ALIM throughout the project, based on the project information management implementation plan, associated contracts and POs.

Review the quality of content with contractors, suppliers and the project leadership team raising issues in a timely manner.

Ensure that all models, data and documents are delivered according to the IMD requirements by either meeting them, providing a project deviation approved by the associated project and operations engineering, commissioning, and maintenance or by changing the requirement via the central class library and ALIM change request process.

Build a bp document distribution, review and approval matrix and maintained the content for all business activities.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

Engineering, business, communication degree or equivalent relevant experience.

5+ years in oil and gas industry and experience on mega projects and smaller projects portfolios.



Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

