Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This exciting role is responsible for directing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



Job Description:

We are looking for an Information Management & Data (IM&D) Refinery Delivery Lead to manage a virtual team of ‘Refineries IMD Specialists’ to ensure that changes to data, documents and models as a result of production activities are captured and available to end users operating the asset or working on projects.

This role will define and maintain a Global Refineries IMD Plan based on production activities that have the potential to create or modify data, documents and models, the plan should include achievements where contract award activities occur.

Collaborate with the Refineries organisation to allocate the team in accordance with the Global Plan, flexing the resources externally when required.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide oversight of the allocated Refineries IMD Specialists to ensure that:

IMD documents are issued to meet the required standards and Cat C Common Processes and other operations requirements.

IMD clauses are incorporated within refineries engineering support contracts and ensure involvement in the contractor award process.

contractor IMD resources are adequate for the scope of work and reviewed in line with the production processes.

they are performance managing the progressive delivery of data, documents and models and addressing quality and completeness issues throughout the production activities and in line with the eMOC process.

In addition:

Liaise with the Commissioning and Maintenance to identify early concerns with data, documents and models and support the Refineries IMD Specialists to resolve these issues with stakeholders as required.

Support the development of Refineries IMD strategy around data and data management tools and work with central IMD Leads to define the path forward.

Drive the delivery of IMD Refineries strategy across all Refineries

Ensure that all engineering data, documents, and models are accounted for at the end of any production activity by meeting the requirements, changing the requirements through the Class Library Change Process or by an agreed deviation that includes relevant disciplines agreement.

Ensure that bp document distribution and review and approval requirements are established and maintained for all business activities.

Align team delivery, ensuring conformance to the central standards, guidelines and workflows

Delivery of conformance to OMS 4.1, 4.2 and 4.3 through management and execution of the Functional Conformance Plan.

Embed the agile culture within the team. Championing a continuous improvement culture throughout all activities, whilst delivering performance management, technical development, direction, and coaching.

The ideal candidate will have:

Engineering, business, communication Degree or equivalent relevant experience

Strong leadership and communication skills

15+ years of demonstrated ability in similar role in Oil and Gas industry

In-depth understanding of ALIM, SAP, SF, OMS and MoC system with capability to mentor.

Previous experience in handling critical suppliers/contractors as contract accountable manager

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international, multi-faceted environment and the ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

Builds and continuously improves processes, tools and frameworks for the assessment of emerging automation opportunities (eg: Celonis process mining, Kryon Process Capture)

Ability to integrate closely with other data discipline leads for coordinated integrated data activities across P&O and Refineries

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.