IM&D Refinery Delivery Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Lead the implementation of Global P&O IMD strategy in across Refineries

Develop Implementation plan and agree the scope and timeline with each Refinery focused on optimisation of ways of working, tools and data and information standards

Support the ERP implementation to ensure Refineries requirements are met and the global standards can be implemented

Produce the relevant programs communication plans and progress reports for the different stakeholders and performance management sessions

Lead any necessary current state assessments across refineries and contribute to relevant case development

Coordinate any ad hoc IMD transformation program per demand coming from Refineries to ensure plans are resource loaded and activities are scoped and planned in accordance with Global ways of working and standards

Post transformation lead a virtual team of ‘Refineries IMD Specialists’ to ensure that changes to data, documents and models as a result of Refineries activities are captured and available to end users operating the asset or working on projects.

Define and maintain a Global Refineries IMD Plan based on Refineries activities that have the potential to create or modify data, documents and models, the plan should include landmarks where contract award activities occur.

Key Accountabilities:

Coordinate any interim improvement I&MD activities within each Refinery working closely with IMDC Superintendents and other Data teams embedded in Refineries

Lead the development of IMD transformation implementation plan and agree it with the ETSM network

Support the data assessments and data enrichment activities in support of ERP, ALIM Bentley and Digital Twin deployments

Work closely with ERP deploy team to ensure resources are made available in the IMD area to support the activities and coordinate the timelines as necessary with respective Project Managers

Support the development of the common data standards and taxonomies to ensure fit for purpose for the Refineries

Provide an oversight to ensure that IMD documents are issued to meet the requirements of IMD standards and Cat C Common Processes and other operations requirements.

Provide oversight to ensure that IMD clauses are incorporated within refineries engineering support contracts and ensure involvement in the contractor award process.

Provide oversight to ensure contractor IMD resources are adequate for the scope of work and reviewed in line with the P&O processes.

Provide oversight to ensure that we are performance managing the progressive delivery of data, documents and models and addressing quality and completeness issues throughout the Refineries’ activities and in line with the eMOC process.

Liaise with the Commissioning and Maintenance to identify early concerns with data, documents and models and support Data teams to resolve these issues with stakeholders as required.

Drive the delivery of IMD Refineries strategy across all Refineries and ensure the consistency of deployment

Ensure that all engineering data, documents and models are accounted for at the end of any Refineries activity by meeting the requirements, changing the requirements through the Class Library Change Process or by an agreed deviation that includes relevant subject areas agreement.

Ensure that bp document distribution and review and approval requirements are established and maintained for all business activities.

Align team delivery, ensuring conformance to the central standards, guidelines and workflows.

Delivery of conformance to OMS 4.1, 4.2 and 4.3 through management and execution of the Functional Conformance Plan.

Embed the agile culture within the team. Championing a continuous improvement culture throughout all activities, whilst delivering performance management, technical development, direction, and coaching.

Essential Education:

Engineering, business, communication degree or equivalent relevant experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

15+ years of experience in similar role in Oil and Gas industry

Strong leadership and communication skills

Previous experience in direct report management

Previous experience in managing critical suppliers/contractors as contract accountable manager.

In depth experience in managing Data Management teams, Data processes and Data Governance

Experience in managing Data quality through KPIs and metrics and developing data improvement plans

Working knowledge and understanding of Asset management data taxonomy and engineering class library, SAP data taxonomy and engineering design documents

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment and ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.

Builds and continuously improves processes, tools and frameworks for the assessment of emerging automation opportunities (eg: Celonis process mining, Kryon Process Capture)

Demonstrate strong leadership and integrate closely with other data subject area leads for coordinated integrated data activities across P&O and Refineries

Essential Skills:

Experience and technical understanding of engineering, reliability, maintenance and operating aspects of oil & gas processing facilities

Excellent interpersonal, communication and influencing skills across all levels of the organisation

Strong leadership, transformational, change management and communication skills

Able to deliver direction and develop accountability in uncertainty

Able to think strategically and connect aspirations to tactical delivery

Strong team worker, partnering with global teams on defining and supporting the foundation strategic journey

Drive for simplicity and pragmatism, customer and objective focus

Desirable criteria:

Previous experience in the similar role and fluency in Bentley and SAP systems management

Previous consulting experience in Strategy development or Data & Process management

