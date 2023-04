Job summary

Responsible for managing a large team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, contributing to strategic development and taking accountability for efficient execution of activities, management of risks and delivery of objectives, whilst driving a continuous improvement culture.

Key Accountabilities:

Will be the risk champion for the business, responsible for managing the development of bowties, and help track the health of our barriers, ensuring risks are understood and managed in accordance with BPX process and Facilitating risk assessments for emerging risks.

Manage the safety critical and IM program, from ensuring all devices are accurately captured and overseeing the implementation of our testing protocol

Develop standard processes and procedures for the business, and audit how we do work in the field to ensure we consistently follow our policies and procedures

Responsible for all automation and maintenance work in the field, safely delivering break in work and large scale projects such as surface artificial lift installs, compression optimization, facility retrofits, with engineering and field staff responsibility

Delivers site reliability improvement through the engineering, maintenance and automation RCFAs within the team and leverages KPIs to track performance.

Manage the Permian emissions find and fix program, driving performance through areal and continuous site monitoring detection methods.

Responsible for the maintenance of and automation budget, delivering the plan cost.

Work with the Permian Development, Midstream and Infrastructure team to provide feedback into designs.

Point of contact for HSE policy review and feedback for the Business Unit

Accountable for integrating with all teams to ensure investigations are completed, and follow up actions are tracked and completed.

Ensures organization is receiving/completing value added training to maintain conformance and compliance as well as personal development.

Embrace and pioneer the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through failure understanding

Provide positive leadership while being a team player

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

10 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Bachelor of science degree in a STEM related field

5 years of management experience with emphasis on driving success in multidisciplinary teams

Field based operations or engineer experience

Track record of success in a dynamic work environment

Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes

Experience leading virtual teams using collaborative tools and outcome focused KPIs.

Ability to spend 25% time in the field with the team focused on safety leadership and execution performance

Essential education and qualifications:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $197,000-$250,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.