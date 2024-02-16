ISO Coordinator - ERCOT

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

ISO Coordinator – South: The ISO Coordinator in the Power Team is responsible for supporting power trading and origination activities through the monitoring, tracking, analysis, communication, and advocacy of the power team’s activities in various ISOs (ERCOT), as well as non-ISO territories. The South Coordinator will also be responsible for analyzing potential impacts of renewal energy policies on current and potential transactional structures.

Key Accountabilities

Provide analysis and support to team in evaluating Load Resource and Demand Response program performance and assessing and tracking deployment events and compliance. Assist with registering assets. Success in this role requires the continual review and improvement of existing processes and procedures as well as market research of innovative programs and opportunities.

Support South Power Origination by directly contributing to the creation of origination gross margin. This mandate includes at times functioning in a Project Management type role across Front, Mid and Back office in order to holistically support origination growth opportunities and providing operational expertise to third party businesses.

Seek opportunities to capture cost savings for the South Power team. This begins with participation in various ISO working groups/committees in order to monitor market rule changes, identify commercial transactional risk, assess financial impacts related to ISO pricing mechanisms or Tariff rate changes. And continues at the way through to internal financial settlements and invoicing.

Promote and advance the South Power team’s commercial positions within the highest levels of the ISO collaborator forums. This mandate is inclusive of fostering positive and respectful commercial relationships through direct participation within various Trade Association Boards and Industry Forums.

Essential Education

Bachelor's degree in related field

Essential Experience and Attributes

To be successful this individual is expected to possess a deep technical competency of how different types of power transactions physically flow and financially settle within an ISO.

Highly developed written and oral communication skills are required in advancing the preferred commercial positions of the West Power team and facilitating business relationships with the ISO’s and third-party customers.

Must have at least 3 years of direct energy experience in the ERCOT

Must be able to multi-task and manage high pressure situations in a dynamic environment.

Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment with critical time deadlines.

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.