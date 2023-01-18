IT Compliance & Alternative Energy and ORS Service Delivery Manager

Job summary

Job Purpose

• Compliant IT Operation of B2M and Delivery management of alternative energy products on relevant platforms as part of the Fleet services eco system in Europe



Key Accountabilities

• Oversee the daily IT operations of B2M to ensure the compliance, functionality and availability of IT systems, data, backups, and communications; troubleshoot and remediate issues that arise

• Manage and monitor B2M’s IT service providers in Issuing, Acceptance & Processing of payment transactions

• Develop IT policies, process and procedures documentation with special focus on regulatory requirements for payment service providers and provide internal trainings and awareness sessions to impacted stakeholders across the bp organization

• Evaluate and assess strategic solutions that leverage new and emerging technologies that drive process automation and improve organization effectiveness and efficiencies

• Align IT infrastructure with current and future business & regulatory requirements and strategic goals

• Perform IT Risk and Dependency Management in close alignment with B2M IT Security & Fraud Manager and B2M Risk Manager

• Manage and support information technology projects in the context of alternative energy and on-road services offers for Fleet

• E2E product delivery and coordination across service providers and bp

• Owning the technical backlog, input to ADO for: tolls, on road services, alternative energy products

• Budget Management – Business Total and other P&L

• Engaging I&E services – Design, security

• Estimation & Initial Leadership of EPICS

• Understands and communicates product vision, objectives, scope and priorities to team(s)

• Builds collaborative relationships with major stakeholders

• Manages RAIDs. Minimizes project risk.

• Taking ownership of critical incidents, coordinating with resolution parties, and establishing effective communication between stakeholders for post-incident reviews

• Ensuring that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding service delivery

Summary Decision Rights

• Decide on delivery roadmap and prioritization, leading the AGILE delivery team

• Working together with the respective Product Owners and scrum teams in the CVP&E area and Digital Service Owners



Requirements



Education

• University degree required; Master’s degree in business administration preferred



Experience

• Fleet and payment market experience

• Technical experience with bp IT&S systems, design, ideally GSD and Heritage systems

• Excellent verbal and written English, German is advantage

• Excellent understanding of the B2B / B2C cards/payments business/market

• Strong track record for dealing with complex situations that result in enhanced value

• Experience in dealing with third-party-provided services



Skills & Competencies

• Mastery in technical solutions and product design

• Skillful application of communication and networking skills

• Mastery in international project & change management, influencing and facilitation skills

• Mastery in ability to drive change and implementing new initiatives and innovation

• Operational ability in a diverse, large-scale environment

• In-depth knowledge of escalation procedures, incident management, and other disciplines related to product delivery

• Expertise in people management and leadership

• Strong organizational skills

• Capacity to train and guide junior team members

• Ability to manage and prioritize tasks efficiently

• Solid resource planning and problem-solving skills

• Readiness to demonstrate a proactive attitude

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

