IT Hardware & OEM Partnership Director

Customers & Products



Research & Technology Group



Be the global SME for IT hardware manufacturers shaping our offer and partnership approach with key players.

Lead customer and partner opportunities with hardware companies with the aim of building robust pipeline to create a global network of partners and collaborators.

Manage approval and qualification process with hardware companies and secure strong endorsement for Castrol's offer.

Development and structuring of innovative offers to IT hardware companies and exploration of new business models.

Building and maintaining a well-developed customer and partner network

Build a strong customer and market understanding and communicate within the organization to ensure customer-focus in all commercial activities.

Bring strong commercial acumen and a business development mindset to the program, helping to ensure profitable, material, long-term growth.

Represent Castrol within relevant industry groups and extent Castrol industry network.

Transfer knowledge to internal teams and work with technology team to shape Castrol's technology pipeline

Experience in commercial roles focused on generating growth within an offer development, commercial development, business development or innovation/start-up context.

Strong knowledge and well-developed networks in data center / IT industry

Background and experience with IT hardware companies ideally with leading chip / server OEMs

Proven ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and industry bodies.

Ability to present persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business.

Track record of delivery – bringing new concepts or offers to customers.

Expertise in developing and negotiation contractual agreement with customers and partners.

Bachelor’s degree

Sector, market, customer, and competitor understanding (mastery)

Customer / partner relationship management (mastery)

Project management (skillful)

Offer execution and growth (mastery)

How much do we pay (Base)? $148,000 -274,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

