Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As Service Engineer / IT Infrastructure Technical Lead you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

bp operates a discipline based organization and Service Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.

Accountabilities

Implement the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services

•Manage and report on operational integrity and operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve incidents, requests, and problems

•Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment

•Execute process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Education

Bachelor’s or master’s degree – subject agnostic based on experience

Experience

•Experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with experience managing software vendors or outsourced service providers alongside internal teams

•Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods – from Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery •Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’

•Stakeholder Management : Ability to establish and manage mutually beneficial and responsive relationships with and between partners and other stakeholders, managing issues by taking into account needs, commitments and expectations of all parties.

•Financial Management : The overall financial management, control and stewardship of the assets and resources used in the provision of services and product development, including the identification of materials and energy costs, ensuring compliance with all governance, legal and regulatory requirements.

Desirable criteria

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

•Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

•Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

•Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



