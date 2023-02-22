IT Systems Administrator

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

Provide support and development for Plant distributed control systems and IT systems. Such as software and hardware upgrades. Support Plant electrical distribution systems and Plant instrumentation. Work with Maintenance Technicians to ensure systems are operational. (Includes troubleshooting, equipment specification, and emergency call-outs for Port Allen and Warminster facilities (24 x 7 Call)) Provide engineering review for BP IT compliance and field supervision for hardware installations, software upgrades, and preventative maintenance, and be the single point of accountability for IT Systems.

Lead Castrol site for digital transformation in preparation for digital twin, autonomous equipment and vehicles, AI initiatives, Power BI, and robotics

Key Accountabilities

Answer requests for software and hardware support by supervising and responding to relevant IT ticket requests

Maintain and optimize hardware systems, networks, and processes

Take on and fix hardware issues for computers, phones, printers, security measures, and digital systems in connection with the network

Support troubleshooting for IT instrumentation

Test both software and hardware for bugs before implementing changes

Connect new and existing hardware to the system

Install and upgrade software, including the network interface, adding memory, and replacing drives

Install and upgrade accessories and network cables

Prevent information loss by backing up data files and systems

Regularly sweep the systems for viruses, malware, data breaches, and other problems that can cripple the integrity of systems

Train staff on how to use routine equipment such as printers, scanners, and fax machines

Train new hires on Cyber Security protocols and maintain Cyber Security Compliance

In charge of data management and systems

Crucial Education:

Applicable degree, or certifications

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Basics

Requires excellent written and verbal communication skills. Capable of motivating Team members to task

Interpersonal skills

Strong PC skills, solid understanding of Server and IT infrastructures

Leadership

Promotes team efficiency by using different strategies to promote team morale.

Paints a picture that encourages others to chip in

Partnership and collaboration

Acts to promote a friendly climate, good morale and co-operation.

Protects and promotes group reputation.

Developing Others

Actively coaches. Gives specific positive or balanced feedback for developmental purposes

Impact and Influence

Builds trust and negotiates an outcome where everybody wins.

Takes multiple actions to influence individuals or groups

Commitment to Continuous Learning

Keeps current in field of expertise while seeking out innovative approaches, tools, and methods to improve performance

Actively seeks know-how and opportunities from the external environment and applies them.

Customer Responsiveness

Engages others to get their point of view, background information, experience, etc to develop informed recommendations.

Achievement/Results Orientation

Improves performance by methodically measuring outputs against a standard of excellence.

Makes changes in systems or methods, demonstrating a drive to exceed goals

If this sounds like you apply to this position today!

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!