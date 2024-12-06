IWS Distributor Sales Manager_West

Job summary

Key Accountabilities

As a member of the IWS sales leadership team, contribute to the development and implementation of the CIP plan together with cross functional team;

Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations;

Guide and lead the development of city sellout plan for assigned regions with following IWS annual plan and strategy;

Drive team and distributors to implement the city sell out plan and ensure the achievement of city plan especially on the sellout target: active store coverage, TDP , NPD distributions, CAS/SS/LTT investment plan;

Lead sales team, both Castrol sales and DSRs to flawless implement the sales activation programs, picture of success, NPD launch;

Lead the bottom-up forecast of region with strictly following the process and ensure continuous improvement of forecast accuracy;

Be responsible to run the assigned budget of GTN , in store investment and rebate/BDF of distributors and phasing;

Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programs.

Continuously train and coach sales team and DSRs to ensure the capability to successfully deliver the city sell out plan;

Complete annual regional sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans)

Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively manage internal relationships

Drive performance through weekly to quarterly drumbeat of meetings and reviews of sales, financial and people KPIs, monitoring versus plan

Optimize effectiveness of resources in the setup of the Sales organization

Requirements:

• Minimum: Bachelor degree.

• 10+ years sales experience and 3+ years sales management experience

• Solid track record of drive sellout to workshop/stores under dynamic situation

• Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces

• Experience to develop commercial plan and account plans

• Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans

• Strong people leadership experience

• Experience in dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization

• Experience in dealing with key accounts and large, complex distributors

• Workshop/Retail Management through distributors

• Account Management through or not through distributors

• Territory Management through distributors

• Role model Who We Are and Castrol Mindsets

• Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans and to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

• A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and

sustainable organizations

• Agile thought leadership and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

• Ability to work across functions and gain support from cross teams

• Ideally based in the key city of assigned region

Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



