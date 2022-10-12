Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. I&amp;E Facilities &amp; Commissioning Engineer

I&amp;E Facilities &amp; Commissioning Engineer

I&E Facilities & Commissioning Engineer

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140264BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Commissioning Engineer will be a part of the Projects Team and will be responsible for supporting safe and efficient delivery of BPX Energy wellsite facilities by providing engineering design, project management, construction support, and technical support. The successful candidate will work closely with the Facilities and Construction Team to define the automation and controls needed for new well site facility designs. The successful candidate will design the electrical and automation of the surface facility and will develop construction packages so the design can be safely and efficiently executed by the BPX Construction team. The candidate will define the proper QA/QC requirements and documentation needed for assurance on the construction. The candidate will work with Field Commissioning Team to ensure safe and efficient start-up and operation during flowback through supporting loop checks, cause and effect validation, and SCADA verification. The candidate will work with the Operations team to receive feedback on reliability and operability of the facility and for continuous improvement on equipment, process monitoring, and SCADA screens . This position reports to the Head of Wells Commissioning.

Standard Design
  • Manage standard automation design including procurement, construction, and programming
  • Manage AB PLC, Modicon M340 PLC and Redlion HMI programming template. Understand impacts to SCADA
  • Manage PSCM, schedule, issue POs, and track costs as needed for RTU panels
  • Maintain standard for instrumentation, evaluate alternatives and potential impacts to design
  • Review equipment RFPs for facilities design: separators, heaters, VRUs, Instrument Air skids, etc.
  • Participate in HAZOP/PHA design reviews
  • Evaluate new technologies & determine applicability for standard design
  • Lead weekly Automation Meeting for planning & collaboration between Construction, Commissioning, Ops, Midstream, & SCADA
  • Work closely with Facilities Engineering on design, schedule & costs

Per Pad Execution
  • Coordinate with local utility company for electrical service at the pad
  • Develop and/or review site specific drawings for electrical & instrumentation construction work package
  • Develop site specific Cause & Effect
  • Develop Allocation Flow Diagrams
  • Initiate ticket for new comms to assign IP address & new device builds in CygNet
  • Issue standard programming template to the field or factory for download & FAT/SAT
  • Coordinate with contractor for SCADA radio configuration
  • Work with Field Automation Tech
  • Support Construction RFIs for Electrical, Instrumentation and Automation Programming
  • Access to AWS PCN to remotely access RTUs/HMIs for troubleshooting, configuration & field support
  • Perform site walkdowns & site inspections for compliance with NEC & in accordance with construction documents
Commissioning
  • Review & validate CygNet configuration for each location
  • Develop & execute commissioning plans
    • Validate Cause & Effect, safety system function testing for all end devices
  • Redline electrical drawings & automation wiring diagrams
  • Remote troubleshooting support for automation, access to RTUs via AWS PCN
  • Participate in go/no-go meetings. Compile documentation for handover from Construction to Commissioning
  • Review & comment on New Well Delivery SOP
  • Catalogue & track failures in Enbase with a focus on continuous improvement
  • Track LOPC Bowtie gaps
  • Track facility availability & uptime per area - Show progress by performing equipment failure reviews and then institute proactive maintenance measures.
  • Ensure accurate measurement, coordinate meter calibrations and proving
  • Develop process flow for Automated Flowback Report, validate end-to-end data

Essential Education & Experience:
B.S. in Electrical Engineering
  • Experience with Logix 5000 programming and Modicon M340 platform programming
    Redlion HMI Crimson development
  • Familiarity with industrial communication protocols and basic network configurations: Ethernet/IP, Modbus, RS-485
  • Familiarity with SCADA systems (CygNet), NFPA 70 (National Electric Code), API RP 500
  • Understanding of industrial electrical equipment from 50V to 480V: utility transformers, service disconnects, power distribution equipment, panelboards, grounding systems, VFDs, and FVNR motor starters
  • Understanding of oil and gas process equipment: wellheads, separators, heater treaters, compressors/VRUs, storage tanks, flare systems, LACT skids, and instrument air systems
  • Familiarity with reviewing and commenting on P&IDs and PFDs
  • Understanding of AGA/API measurement standards for oil and gas allocations and custody transfer
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,080 – 191,486 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

