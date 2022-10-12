I&E Facilities & Commissioning Engineer

The Commissioning Engineer will be a part of the Projects Team and will be responsible for supporting safe and efficient delivery of BPX Energy wellsite facilities by providing engineering design, project management, construction support, and technical support. The successful candidate will work closely with the Facilities and Construction Team to define the automation and controls needed for new well site facility designs. The successful candidate will design the electrical and automation of the surface facility and will develop construction packages so the design can be safely and efficiently executed by the BPX Construction team. The candidate will define the proper QA/QC requirements and documentation needed for assurance on the construction. The candidate will work with Field Commissioning Team to ensure safe and efficient start-up and operation during flowback through supporting loop checks, cause and effect validation, and SCADA verification. The candidate will work with the Operations team to receive feedback on reliability and operability of the facility and for continuous improvement on equipment, process monitoring, and SCADA screens . This position reports to the Head of Wells Commissioning.
|Standard Design
Per Pad Execution
Essential Education & Experience:
|B.S. in Electrical Engineering