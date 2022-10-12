I&E Facilities & Commissioning Engineer

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

The Commissioning Engineer will be a part of the Projects Team and will be responsible for supporting safe and efficient delivery of BPX Energy wellsite facilities by providing engineering design, project management, construction support, and technical support. The successful candidate will work closely with the Facilities and Construction Team to define the automation and controls needed for new well site facility designs. The successful candidate will design the electrical and automation of the surface facility and will develop construction packages so the design can be safely and efficiently executed by the BPX Construction team. The candidate will define the proper QA/QC requirements and documentation needed for assurance on the construction. The candidate will work with Field Commissioning Team to ensure safe and efficient start-up and operation during flowback through supporting loop checks, cause and effect validation, and SCADA verification. The candidate will work with the Operations team to receive feedback on reliability and operability of the facility and for continuous improvement on equipment, process monitoring, and SCADA screens . This position reports to the Head of Wells Commissioning.

Standard Design Manage standard automation design including procurement, construction, and programming

Manage AB PLC, Modicon M340 PLC and Redlion HMI programming template. Understand impacts to SCADA

Manage PSCM, schedule, issue POs, and track costs as needed for RTU panels

Maintain standard for instrumentation, evaluate alternatives and potential impacts to design

Review equipment RFPs for facilities design: separators, heaters, VRUs, Instrument Air skids, etc.

Participate in HAZOP/PHA design reviews

Evaluate new technologies & determine applicability for standard design

Lead weekly Automation Meeting for planning & collaboration between Construction, Commissioning, Ops, Midstream, & SCADA

Work closely with Facilities Engineering on design, schedule & costs

Per Pad Execution Coordinate with local utility company for electrical service at the pad

Develop and/or review site specific drawings for electrical & instrumentation construction work package

Develop site specific Cause & Effect

Develop Allocation Flow Diagrams

Initiate ticket for new comms to assign IP address & new device builds in CygNet

Issue standard programming template to the field or factory for download & FAT/SAT

Coordinate with contractor for SCADA radio configuration

Work with Field Automation Tech

Support Construction RFIs for Electrical, Instrumentation and Automation Programming

Access to AWS PCN to remotely access RTUs/HMIs for troubleshooting, configuration & field support

Perform site walkdowns & site inspections for compliance with NEC & in accordance with construction documents Commissioning Review & validate CygNet configuration for each location

Develop & execute commissioning plans Validate Cause & Effect, safety system function testing for all end devices

Redline electrical drawings & automation wiring diagrams

Remote troubleshooting support for automation, access to RTUs via AWS PCN

Participate in go/no-go meetings. Compile documentation for handover from Construction to Commissioning

Review & comment on New Well Delivery SOP

Catalogue & track failures in Enbase with a focus on continuous improvement

Track LOPC Bowtie gaps

Track facility availability & uptime per area - Show progress by performing equipment failure reviews and then institute proactive maintenance measures.

Ensure accurate measurement, coordinate meter calibrations and proving

Develop process flow for Automated Flowback Report, validate end-to-end data

Essential Education & Experience: B.S. in Electrical Engineering Experience with Logix 5000 programming and Modicon M340 platform programming

Redlion HMI Crimson development

Familiarity with industrial communication protocols and basic network configurations: Ethernet/IP, Modbus, RS-485

Familiarity with SCADA systems (CygNet), NFPA 70 (National Electric Code), API RP 500

Understanding of industrial electrical equipment from 50V to 480V: utility transformers, service disconnects, power distribution equipment, panelboards, grounding systems, VFDs, and FVNR motor starters

Understanding of oil and gas process equipment: wellheads, separators, heater treaters, compressors/VRUs, storage tanks, flare systems, LACT skids, and instrument air systems

Familiarity with reviewing and commenting on P&IDs and PFDs

Understanding of AGA/API measurement standards for oil and gas allocations and custody transfer