I&E Gas Operations Lead (Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA))

Job summary

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a I&E (Innovation and Engineering) Gas Operations Lead in the Enterprise Technology discipline, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. You will work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a solid understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.



What are we looking for?

Activity

We are looking for an accomplished application support lead with an interest in working with people to help bridge the gap between business and technical. You lead a team of versatile cross-functional individuals, working together to help solve operational issues and deliver business solutions. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You are energetic and have a passion for customer service. You are a quick learner that enjoys the challenge of dealing with issues that have no precedence or clear root cause. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise. You take pride in relationship building with your business collaborators. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the team to drive improved performance across our business.This role will sit in the I&E space under the Trading Supply & Distribution (TS&D) product group, supporting the Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA) product line. The GPTA I&E Gas team is responsible for supporting the largest gas marketer in North America. It's an exciting time to a be a part of a high performing collaborative team which supports the largest customer base within GPTA. The gas trading business is continuously evolving in the pursuit of supporting bp's low carbon ambitions. We're always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and delivering world-class customer-led products, services, and platforms, and you could be a part of our team.The Gas Operations lead will be responsible for leading the application production support and operations for the GPTA Gas business, working closely with the business stakeholders in a collaborative partnership. This role is responsible for keeping the customer facing ETRM system running seamlessly and will lead the support team to review, identify and resolve any issues quickly and optimally and as proactively as possible. This role will lead all aspects of release, change and incident management activities and will work together with software engineering teams, multi-functional teams, and senior leadership teams within I&E and TS&D. Additionally, this role may lead small enhancement projects within the portfolio. This role is based in Houston, Texas and will be activity managed by the Principal Product Manager of GPTA Gas.

Key Accountabilities

Lead a diverse team of individuals, providing business, technical, and application support of a vendor based ETRM and an in-house developed product

Ensure “silent running” BAU service delivery for systems which support the trading activity, end of day, and start of day processes through team monitoring and continual improvement

Responsible for leading Release, Change and Incident Management processes for the operations team

Work in a collaborative manner with the cross functional I&E teams including Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value, features, and experiences to our business customers

Ensure all necessary operational processes and procedures are documented, carried out with a high level of attention to detail, expediency, and on-time delivery

Provide leadership to the team and be responsible for each team members development plan and performance management

Understanding of the trading environments and its demands on product design and interdependency and integration into existing product/platform/system estate

Work closely with collaborators to build trust and understand their goals, motivations, constraints, risks, and operating environment

Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a related degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5+ years’ experience in the energy trading industry and/or supporting ETRM operations

10+ years’ experience in IT industry with broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions

Provides people leadership, team leadership, and has demonstrable experience in influencing across organizations

Delivery experience using Agile/Scrum and proficiency in associated tools including Azure DevOps (ADO)

Experience in Change, Incident and Problem management tools such as Service Now or Remedy

Embraces a culture of change and agility with an ability to adapt and work well with a fast-moving team in a complex business environment

Emphasizes the importance of production operations standards, documentation & Audit requirements

Experience with configuration and change management, monitoring, and trending

Experience with build management and continuous integration tools

Understanding of automation practices throughout the development, build, and deployment phases of the application life cycle

Desirable criteria

Experience with the OpenLink/ION Endur application

Experience with AWS Cloud Environments and Infrastructure

Prior Hands-on experience in areas such as development experience, database table design (Postgres and SQL Server), runtime complexity, API design, security and privacy best practices, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.