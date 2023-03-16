Grade MResponsible for carrying out planned or unplanned maintenance and repair activities on a wide range of electronic equipment, process control, and/or safety systems.
Role Synopsis
I&E Technician position is responsible for carrying out planned or unplanned maintenance and repair activities on a wide range of electronic equipment, process control, and/or safety systems.
Key Responsibilities
You can perform preventative maintenance as driven by the work management system and provide quality detail and feedback to work completed and discovered. You can plan work, coordinate with and oversee contractors. You have a good understanding of operational instrumentation and electrical safety concepts and techniques. You enjoy diagnosing equipment breakdowns and participating in Root Cause Failure Analysis investigations while monitoring, maintaining, and repairing automation, instrumentation, and electrical system. Equipment includes gas & oil treating and water injection facilities including large electric-driven compressors, heater treaters and stabilizers, TEG dehydration units, water injection pumps, separation, LACT skids, and product tankage. Additional responsibilities below: