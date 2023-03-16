Yes - up to 100%

Job summary

Grade MResponsible for carrying out planned or unplanned maintenance and repair activities on a wide range of electronic equipment, process control, and/or safety systems.

Role Synopsis

I&E Technician position is responsible for carrying out planned or unplanned maintenance and repair activities on a wide range of electronic equipment, process control, and/or safety systems.



Key Responsibilities

You can perform preventative maintenance as driven by the work management system and provide quality detail and feedback to work completed and discovered. You can plan work, coordinate with and oversee contractors. You have a good understanding of operational instrumentation and electrical safety concepts and techniques. You enjoy diagnosing equipment breakdowns and participating in Root Cause Failure Analysis investigations while monitoring, maintaining, and repairing automation, instrumentation, and electrical system. Equipment includes gas & oil treating and water injection facilities including large electric-driven compressors, heater treaters and stabilizers, TEG dehydration units, water injection pumps, separation, LACT skids, and product tankage. Additional responsibilities below:

Monitor, maintain, and repair automation, instrumentation, and electrical system

Capable of performing manlift operations.

Respond to equipment breakdowns and participate in RCFA investigations to determine root cause.

Perform preventative maintenance as driven by the work management system and provide quality detail and feedback to work completed and discovered.

Perform corrective maintenance using higher order skills including; trouble shooting, analysis, problem solving, critical thinking, diagnostic and reasoning ability.

Provide BPX oversite of contractor work, ensuring compliance with BPX and regulatory requirements.

Work with engineering to evaluate maintenance program performance and pursue predictive maintenance analytics.

Seek knowledge in and encourage the use of new technology to further optimize facilities’ availability and reliability.

Monitor, maintain, and repair systems for a gas & oil treating and water injection facilities including large electric-driven compressors, heater treaters and stabilizers, TEG dehydration units, water injection pumps, separation, LACT skids, and product tankage.