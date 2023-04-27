Site traffic information and cookies

Iberia ARC Finance Manager

  • Location Spain - Central - Madrid
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148078BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using advanced technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes, implementing continuous improvement plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are showing the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?
Join our team as an Iberia Accounting, Reporting and Control Finance Manager!

About the role itself:
The Iberia ARC Finance Manager is accountable for ensuring integrity and compliance with all relevant regulation and standards, timely delivery of audited statutory and group accounts across the applicable legal entities within the country and coordinating the relationship with GBSE, external auditors as well as fiscal authorities. This accountability should be exercised in close cooperation with the operational business.

What would be your responsibility?

  • Be accountable for financial corporate responsibilities, ARC (Accounting, Reporting and Control) activities, internal control and compliance environment
  • Lead the ARC team and develop capabilities
  • Coordination of quarterly due diligence for Iberia.
  • Develop financial processes for the new developing business models (e.g. Electric Vehicle and trading integration)
  • Coordinate local audit and provide support
  • Focus on cross-country and cross-business optimization and standardisation initiatives
  • Support in country treasury and cash and banking activities
  • Develop and maintain an effective relationship with Global Business Service ensuring silent running of activities ensuring accurate ownership and accountability of activities are in place

What should you bring to this role?
  • A Master's or Bachelor’s degree - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting and/or equivalent accountant qualification
  • More than 5 years of proven experience in Finance roles
  • Advanced ability of English and Spanish (written & spoken)
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills
  • Proven leadership, capability development and team management experience
  • Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers
  • Ability to derive and clearly present conclusions and recommendations from incomplete data
  • Excellent understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment
  • Strong affiliation with legislatory framework
  • Desirable acquired agile training and a working understanding of agile techniques (e.g. Scrum and Kanban)
  • Manage several priorities and work independently with limited guidance
  • Portuguese and other European languages are an advantage

Want to join the team? This means:
  • Be dedicated, agile, influential and responsive to create and protect value for bp and support new business models
  • Build control and compliance into finance processes by design, leveraging the power of data and digital technology.
  • Have strong strategic and methodical thinking
  • Have excellent communication and presentation skills both verbal and in writing
  • Strong influencing and team engagement skills, across all levels and functions of the business


